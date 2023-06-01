ARIA and Ryan's delight may have been palpable as the children dangled off play equipment on Thursday morning, but their kindergarten teachers have plans for improvements.
Staff at California Gully's Shine Bright Neangar Kindergarten are working out what they will buy with a $5000 grant every kindergarten in Victoria will soon receive from the state government.
They were very excited to work out what toys and equipment they might get, educational leader Vanessa Tehan said.
"It will give us more opportunity to get resources for both our inside and outdoor program," she said.
"We believe play is the most important part of a child's first five years of life."
The $14.7 grants will allow kindergartens to buy new, age-appropriate equipment.
That last goal was expected to arrive in 2025, premier Daniel Andrews said while talking up the plan at a Melbourne press conference on Wednesday.
"It's also about women going back into the workforce, back to study or just to have more balance in their life," he said.
"Twenty-six thousand women are completely locked out of the workforce across Victoria - and I think that's a pretty conservative estimate - because of a lack of childcare or, previously, the unaffordability of play-based learning."
Mr Andrews said 97 per cent of kindergartens had taken the government up on free kinder offers.
More children in kindergartens would help unearth any developmental delays earlier, he said. Other children would pick up soft-skills earlier like problem solving and socialisation.
Not that they know that yet.
Student Leo was proudly describing another of his many skills on Thursday.
"I can run really fast," he told his friends and teachers.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
