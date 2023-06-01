With a nearing referendum asking Australians to vote yes or no on whether or not to establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice in the Constitution, a public forum was held on Wednesday night designed to educate the community.
The forum, hosted by Bendigo Reconciliation, featured two videos explaining the Voice to Parliament, a discussion with panelists Nicola Parry, Dallas Widdicombe, Luke Murray and Rodney Carter.
Community leader Mr Widdicombe, a Darug man from New South Wales, said regardless of whether the referendum was successful or not, it was important to remember the effect it the process would have on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"I think it's really important that I could express my views and have the rest of the general community look out for my people, during the process," he said.
"It's about understanding that it is going to be a hard time, not putting too much pressure on our Aboriginal community members to know which way they're going.
"I think it's very much an individual vote, so understanding that, but also looking out for them when there's going to be some pretty nasty stuff said throughout the media, and particularly social media, but all through the news."
Mr Widdicombe said it was good to have a broad range of opinions on the panel.
"I think what was really great about [the forum] was you had Aboriginal people that are yet to decide, Aboriginal people that are going to vote no at this stage, and then Aboriginal people that are going to vote yes," he said.
"For me, it was just about having that sort of debate... it was an awesome turnout that we had tonight, and wherever we can do more of these, we should be doing it."
Wamba Wamba, Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung man and Bendigo resident Luke Murray said he was in the "no camp" as he was skeptical about how the Voice to Parliament would effect First Nations people.
"I think it's really important to hear both sides of the campaign, the yes and the no, so that was pretty much why I attended," he said.
"I'm all for recognising First Nations people in the Constitution, but there's still, for me, too many greys around the Voice, the representation, what it looks like.
"Hopefully by the time the referendum comes around, I'll see something that might change my view, but at the moment I'm just a bit of a skeptic."
Mr Murray said he had been working in the community for 35 years and had seen some government initiatives "that had failed" First Nations people.
"I am worried that Aboriginal people's voice isn't going to influence the referendum as well, that's a big thing for me," he said.
"Millions of Australians that are going to vote don't even potentially know a lot of Aboriginal people or any at all, and then they're basically going to be voting on something that potentially affects our livelihoods."
He said the forum was a "wonderful evening" and more people should look to educate themselves before the referendum.
"The discussions were done respectfully, and it was great to have 70 to 80 people from Bendigo turn up the show an interest, and it'd be great if the rest of the country did that too," he said.
The referendum came from the federal government's support of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which was issued in 2017.
All panelists' views were their own and not those of their employers or organisations.
