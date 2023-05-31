Car theft charge based on fingerprints withdrawn

A Bendigo woman whose fingerprints were found on the rearview mirror of a stolen car had a charge of motor vehicle theft against her withdrawn in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Wednesday after her lawyer argued there was insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction.
According to the prosecution, Renee Phillips, also known as Renee Lockett, initially denied any knowledge of a white Kia Sportage wagon that was taken from the Ballarat suburb of Alfredton between 8.40am and 10.40am on May 20, 2021.
The $17,000 car had later been found parked outside an address in the outer Melbourne suburb of Brookfield with false registration plates on it.
When she was arrested in Olympic Parade, Kangaroo Flat on August 9, 2022 Ms Phillips initially denied having been in the car and said she had "no idea" about it, police said.
But after becoming aware that her fingerprints had been found in it she changed her story and claimed she hadn't known that the vehicle, which someone else was driving, had been stolen.
The court heard the fingerprints found were from Ms Phillips' left hand, which is usually the one used to adjust the rearview mirror when driving.
However, her lawyer, Jacqueline Kennedy, argued the prints also matched those of a passenger grabbing the mirror.
Magistrate Ross Maxted said he had a 14-page print-out of Ms Phillips' criminal history and warned her not to smile because there was "nothing funny" about the court procedure she was involved in.
He also cautioned that a period of imprisonment applied if she was found guilty but Ms Kennedy was dismissive of the chances of conviction due to a lack of other evidence.
"Essentially, your Honour, they've got her fingerprints on the mirror," she said.
The charge was later withdrawn.
