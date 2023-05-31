Bendigo Advertiser
Renee Phillips faces Magistrate's Court over fingerprints found on stolen car, charge withdrawn

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:58am, first published 5:00am
Car theft charge based on fingerprints withdrawn

A Bendigo woman whose fingerprints were found on the rearview mirror of a stolen car had a charge of motor vehicle theft against her withdrawn in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Wednesday after her lawyer argued there was insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction.

