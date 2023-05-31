A NEW name has been added to the Bendigo Jockey Club's Nursery of Champions honour roll - but he is no emerging star of the turf.
In fact, his crowning moment came more than 40 years ago.
The former Andrew (Andy) White-trained stayer Rothschild has at last taken his place on the honour roll at Bendigo racecourse alongside the likes of Cox Plate and Japan Cup winner Better Loosen Up, Melbourne Cup winners Hyperno and Shocking and champion jumper Mosstrooper.
The Nursery of Champions honour roll recognises Group 1 winners, who achieved their first race victory at Bendigo.
And thanks to some diligent research from history buff Desiree Pettit-Keating, Rothschild has been given his due.
Foaled during the 1974-75 season and owned by Sue Sinclair, from Melbourne, Rothschild won his maiden as a three-year-old over 1200m at Bendigo on March 8, 1978.
It was the beginning of a strong affinity with the Bendigo track for the gelded son of Red Rumour and Little Dreamer, who went on to win the 1979 edition of the Bendigo Cup as a five-year-old.
Ridden on that occasion by champion jockey Brent Thompson, it was the dour stayer's third of three career wins at Bendigo.
Following his Bendigo Cup win in November, Rothschild was sent to Western Australia, where on New Year's Day he won the Perth Cup (3200m) at Ascot.
While later downgraded to a Group 2 race in 1993, the Perth Cup was a Group 1 event from 1972 to 1992, ensuring the White-trained stayer's status as a Group 1 winner.
He was ridden to victory at Ascot by legendary Scottish born jockey Willie Carson, well-known throughout his career as Queen Elizabeth II's jockey.
Well-travelled throughout his career, Rothschild campaigned at various stages in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.
His city wins included one apiece over 2600m at Moonee Valley and Randwick.
Rothschild's long overdue inclusion followed that of Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior's 2022 Goodwood Handicap winner Lombardo.
The now six-year-old gelding won his maiden at Bendigo on debut in February 2020.
Pettit-Keating was instrumental in another 'overlooked' galloper in Rosanna being added to the Nursery of Champions honour roll in 2020.
The 24th name on the honour roll, Rosanna won the VRC Oaks back in 1915 after previously winning her maiden in Bendigo.
The full list of Group 1 winners to have scored their first win at Bendigo comprises Winfeux, Bletchingly, Hyperno, Salamander, Rashlore, Better Loosen Up, Star Of The Realm, Daacha, Grand Archway, Mosstrooper, Don Eduardo, Hollow Bullet, Perlin, Benicio, Reaan, Shocking, Karasi, Ortensia, Long John, Fenway, Ruthven, Santa Ana Lane, Miami Bound, Rosanna, Lombardo and Rothschild.
