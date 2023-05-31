It was the sweetest of victories for Catherine McAuley College on Wednesday afternoon.
Their 9.10 (64) to 6.6 (42) win at the QEO over traditional rivals Bendigo Senior Secondary College sent them through to a semi-final date with Emmanuel College while slamming the door shut on their adversaries' season.
By the time the two schools face off again in 2024, it will have been six years since BSSC has tasted success in the clash.
CMC coach Lee Coghlan said the win sets his side up perfectly for finals.
"I think the confidence that will give the boys can't be understated," he said.
"Moving forward, we can look back at this result and know that when we're challenged, we can stand up to it."
Kicking to the scoring end in the last quarter, a 17-point deficit at the final break was easily achievable for a BSSC side with over half a dozen Bendigo Pioneers listed players in their side.
Needing an early goal to spark the pro-BSSC crowd, Jed Daniels looked the most likely as he broke the lines numerous times to get into scoring positions but failed to finish.
After peppering CMC's defensive 50 for ten minutes, Harrison Kelly delivered the gut punch when he snapped truly for the first major of the quarter.
In his first game of footy in four weeks, Vic Country squad member Oskar Smartt tried his hardest to drag his team back into the contest and gave hope when he nailed a beauty from 50 to reduce the margin to 15 points.
That hope quickly evaporated as CMC won the ensuing centre clearance with Jaspar Cheesman marking and kicking truly.
While BSSC gave it their all in a desperate final term, CMC did control the tempo in a sign of maturity for Coghlan's side.
"Both teams were pretty exhausted by the last quarter, and even though the pace went out of it a bit, you've still got to do everything right," Coghlan said.
"Especially in those last ten minutes, I thought we controlled it superbly."
Skipper Jack McMahon was brilliant in the last term and willed his side over the line in a leadership performance to savour.
McMahon won CMC's annual best-on-ground medal for the clash backing up his performance from 2022, when he also won it as a year ten.
"His leadership and toughness towards the footy shone through in the big moments," Coghlan said.
"For a kid who's only in Year 11, everything he brings to a game of footy is what you ask for in a leader.
"The other boys walk a foot taller when he's out there."
The defining period of the game arguably came just before halftime.
After dominating territory in the second term BSSC only had three goals to one to show for their endeavour.
They were made to pay when Archer Day-Wicks slotted through his third on the siren to give his side a nine-point lead at the main break.
"They definitely had their time and were coming hard in that second term," Coghlan said.
"We were actually getting a lot of balls into our front half but couldn't get it past their half-back line.
"But we just kept knocking on the door and got that last one from Archer (Day-Wicks), which gave us a mental advantage heading into the rooms."
Earlier, the CMC midfield got on top in the first term, even with BSSC's Lachlan Bianco winning the ruck battle.
The contest through the guts evened out as the two star-studded brigades fought valiantly in a frantic first half.
Tobie Travaglia imposed himself on the contest in the second half continuing his Coates League form that's seen him collect 21 disposals in both of his last two matches for the Pioneers.
"We had a good mix through the midfield," Coghlan said.
"Harrison Kelly's clearance work impressed me, and Tobie's (Travaglia) supreme fitness ensured he was always able to apply pressure and do some good in and under work."
CMC's semi-final away to Emmanuel College will be played in the week beginning 12 June - the exact day is still to be confirmed.
