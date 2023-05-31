Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

CMC is finals bound after defeating local rival BSSC

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 31 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wil Pinniger (CMC) and Charlie Hillier contest the footy. Picture by Darren Howe
Wil Pinniger (CMC) and Charlie Hillier contest the footy. Picture by Darren Howe

It was the sweetest of victories for Catherine McAuley College on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.