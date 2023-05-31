A VIEW STREET restaurant owner would like COVID-19 era street dining to remain during major exhibitions and events.
"It's something we should think about for those periods, like the Commonwealth Games in 2026," the Wine Bank's Mark Coffey said.
He made the comments after the City of Greater Bendigo told traders to prepare for the end of pandemic-style outdoor dining on roads and in car parks by October 2.
The council is still to work out what might come next after the Victorian government's emergency rules for restaurants expire later this year.
One Bull Street food venue has already come out strongly in favour of keeping cars out of one lane on that small road all year round.
Grill'd Bendigo wants to install a more permanent outdoor area and says a lane closure would make the street more of a destination for tourists and others.
Other traders have told the Bendigo council they would like to take up more space during the warmer months when many diners want to sit outside.
The Wine Bank stopped its pandemic-era dining options last December.
"We have 120 seats off of the street so we can do without anything on the road," Mr Coffey said.
"Some venues don't have that kind of space."
COVID-19 dining measures had not been universally popular in View Street. A number of businesses petitioned the council in 2021 to end the practice on that street, saying that restaurants were taking up sorely needed customer car parks at the front of their venues when they were trying to reopen post-lockdowns.
Mr Coffey thought those concerns were "just ridiculous".
Pandemic-era dining had brought people into View Street during both the pandemic and the blockbuster Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition, which benefited every business in the area, he said.
He expected most restaurants would not see the point of using pandemic-era dining outside of similar big events or in warmer months.
The council is still considering its options and has been consulting businesses about future models.
Any decision is still some way off and would have to be site specific, its economic manager Ben Devanny said.
"The thing is, when you look at these businesses over COVID-19 - with neighbouring residents and other business owners, with different roads - it wasn't one size fits all for the ones that worked and the ones that didn't," he said.
"That's why we've got to work through questions about how we'd do a new code of practice, and learn from some of those case by case scenarios we had in place over the last couple of years."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
