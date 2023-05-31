Eight national indoor records for Gilligan at World Masters

BENDIGO athlete Brett Gilligan attributes the confidence and belief instilled in him by coach Nathan Crowley as one of the key drivers behind his strong showing at this year's World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships.
Gilligan won a pair of medals at the championships held in Poland, while also setting eight new national indoor records for the 45-49 male age category.
Gilligan won a silver medal in the pole vault, with his jump of 3.90m a new 45-49 male indoor Australian record, as well as a bronze medal in the five-event pentathlon in which he accrued a record 3724 points.
His performance in the pentathlon including setting new national indoor records for the 45-49 male category in: 60m hurdles (9.26 seconds); long jump (6m); high jump (1.72m); and 1000m (3:05.57).
The pentathlon also included shot put (10.50m).
In what was a busy campaign for Gilligan, 45, at the championships, he was also a part of two relay teams that broke two Australian indoor records - the 4 x 200m team that finished fifth, as well as a mixed relay team.
"I'm really thankful for my coach Nathan Crowley, who himself is an Australian record holder... he's the one who tapped me on the shoulder and said, I think you can really do this," Gilligan said on Wednesday.
"It's nice when someone has that sort of faith in you and confidence in your ability and is willing to push you hard.
"To have both his friendship and coach-athlete relationship has been massively beneficial."
Gilligan returned from Poland content with his performance in winning two medals and setting new eight Australian records knowing he gave as much as he could throughout the competition.
"It was a fantastic experience to compete on an indoor track," Gilligan said.
"I couldn't have done anymore at the competition... I left it all out there so to speak.
"I went over there hoping to hit certain markers in each event and thought if I could do that then I would be a chance for some medals.
"I was really satisfied with how I competed, so the medals then become a bit of a bonus on top of that."
Gilligan's success at the championships followed him winning a gold medal in the 4 x 100m relay and bronze in last year's 800m at the World Masters Athletics Championships (outdoor) in Finland.
"I'm in a bit of a holding pattern now as to what could be next," Gilligan said.
"The training program for Poland was really mentally and physically draining, so I'm taking a bit of time just to decide if I want to commit to that level again.
"I'm still getting into the gym and running, but not to the frenetic pace and intensity that I need to to get to a competition. It was pretty full on for 18 months in terms of preparation and I look back on the championships as an amazing experience.
"I'm glad I did well and I look back on it with great contentment... I feel really content with what I was able to achieve, which isn't a great place for a competitive athlete to be, and maybe why I'm having a rest at the moment."
