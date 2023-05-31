Bendigo Advertiser
Eight national indoor records for Gilligan at World Masters

Luke West
Luke West
Updated May 31 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:58pm
Bendigo masters athlete Brett Gilligan had a successful trip to Poland for the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo masters athlete Brett Gilligan had a successful trip to Poland for the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO athlete Brett Gilligan attributes the confidence and belief instilled in him by coach Nathan Crowley as one of the key drivers behind his strong showing at this year's World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships.

