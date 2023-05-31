Bendigo Advertiser
Women's health group delivers $90,000 for flood recovery projects

Updated May 31 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 11:30am
Women's Health Loddon Mallee chief executive officer Tricia Currie. Picture supplied
The wellbeing and recovery of women in the Loddon Mallee region from the October 2022 floods has been given a boost with the release of $90,000 to community groups.

