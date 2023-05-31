The wellbeing and recovery of women in the Loddon Mallee region from the October 2022 floods has been given a boost with the release of $90,000 to community groups.
Women's Health Loddon Mallee (WHLM), the lead agency for women's health and gender equality in the Loddon Mallee region, has distributed the quick response flood recovery grants.
WHLM chief executive officer Tricia Currie said the grants recognised the "unique challenges that the floods presented for women".
She said the funds would be used to foster connection, support wellbeing and enhance economic recovery.
"We heard from flood impacted women in the region, many of whom have been displaced, that they have lost access to vital resources and local supports that operated prior to the 2022 floods," Ms Currie said.
"These grants have been allocated across the region to community-based organisations that provide women with opportunities to regroup, reconnect and recover."
Ms Currie said WHLM recognised natural disasters exacerbated existing gender inequalities and caused unequal health, social and economic outcomes that disproportionately affect women.
The funding has been awarded to a range of different community groups, including Neighbourhood Houses, Community Health Services and women's sporting groups, arts collectives, and social supports.
The 19 funded community groups will deliver a broad range of community development activities, comprising tree plantings, art therapy sessions, and gender equality in disaster training, among other initiatives.
Ms Currie said wellbeing and mental health resources would be front and centre within the funded projects, while also providing women with space for social connection, and opportunities to reflect on the last six months.
"Women face unique challenges in times of disaster and recovery," Ms Currie said.
"Through these funded initiatives, among other advocacy projects, WHLM will continue to counter gender inequalities, which we know are amplified during emergencies and disaster situations.
"This includes continuing our work to prevent male perpetrated violence toward women, which we know is exacerbated during times of disaster situations and recovery efforts."
If you or someone you know is impacted by family violence, please contact: 1800RESPECT
