Plan a trip to Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, today to experience culture, architecture, beautiful landscape and amazing food

Hoan Kiem Lake is a freshwater lake in the historical centre of Hanoi. Picture Vietnam Airlines

Explore the architecture and rich culture of Vietnam's capital, Hanoi. The city was established with a blend of Southeast Asian, Chinese and French influences making it unique and exciting.



Hanoi is a destination not to be missed with plenty on offer from exploring the city, food and immersing yourself in the culture while experiencing the flavours of Vietnam.

Taste an egg coffee. The Vietnamese speciality drink originated in Hanoi and is a very popular drink in the city. You can also find it right across Vietnam. Try famous Vietnamese dishes including Pho, which is believed to have originated from Hanoi. Pho is a Vietnamese soup which includes a mixture of broth, meat, herbs and rice noodles.

Spend hours wandering the narrow lanes of the Old Quarter. There are almost 40 lanes packed with shops selling various goods. Each street is named after the main product available.

Once you've had enough food and exploring, take a seat at the famous Thang Long Theatre and watch the water puppetry. The brightly-coloured puppets depict life in Vietnam and have been a popular form of entertainment in Vietnam for centuries.

Hanoi is the gateway to exploring the rest of the country with UNESCO World Heritage sites Halong Bay and Ninh Binh both nearby. Halong Bay boasts emerald green waters with thousands of islands. Take in the sights on a cruise or by walking the shore. Ninh Binh offers amazing views of the river and limestone mountains. A paddleboat tour is ideal to take in this breathtaking location. Sapa is another great destination set in a valley known for its pristine rice terraces, cool mountain atmosphere, and community of ethnic minorities.



The Airbus A350-900XWB will take you non-stop from Melbourne to Vietnam's capital, Hanoi. Picture Vietnam Airlines

