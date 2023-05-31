Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Hadden to ride in Commonwealth Youth Games road race

Updated May 31 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo cyclist Nate Hadden has been picked in the Australian team.
Bendigo cyclist Nate Hadden has been picked in the Australian team.

BENDIGO cyclist Nate Hadden will represent Australia in the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.