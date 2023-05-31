Hadden to ride in Commonwealth Youth Games road race

BENDIGO cyclist Nate Hadden will represent Australia in the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games.
Hadden, 17, is the only Victorian in the Australian cycling squad of eight for the Games, which will be held on the Islands of Trinidad and Tobago from August 4 to 11.
Hadden, who is presently in Belgium, will contest the men's road race alongside fellow Australian Will Heath, with the race to be held on the roads of Couba in Trinidad.
Earlier this year Hadden finished fifth in the under-19 road race at the National Championships held in Ballarat.
"The Commonwealth Youth Games offer an excellent opportunity for our young cyclists to gain experience on an international scale," Cycling Australia director of pathways Donna Rae-Szalinski said in annoucning the squad.
"Competing in a multi-sport environment is a valuable addition, which will enhance the potential learning opportunities for our pathway athletes."
