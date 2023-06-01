COLIBAN Water wants to rethink operations at Lake Eppalock after flood water smashed a pump station last spring, as broader questions are posed for others managing river systems.
The natural disaster inundated a raw water pump station as water spilled from the lake into a secondary spillway.
The incident left the pump station inoperable, washed away two sections of pipe and damaged other sections, Coliban Water said as it asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to carry out work.
The council is considering a planning permit for the $600,000 retool, at a time when multiple levels of government are themselves rethinking plans for the river systems Lake Eppalock sits on.
The rebuild push was not connected to debate elsewhere, like in Rochester, where many residents were calling for better management at the lake to avert so many homes being inundated again.
"The mental health of our community would not cope with such an event," Rochester Community House manager Amanda Logie said in one written submission typical of many sent to a parliamentary inquiry unfolding in Melbourne.
Coliban Water does not manage the lake itself, and the pump station it wants would replace equipment servicing Heathcote and Tooborac.
A Victorian government spokesperson said the inquiry was a matter for the committee that ran it but that they would consider and respond to any recommendations it made "in the usual way".
The government has been running a technical assessment of Lake Eppalock arrangements through the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Change Action.
"The assessment of the operating and infrastructure arrangements at Lake Eppalock is under way with findings to be released later this year," they said.
Coliban was already trying to put lessons from the floods into action.
Its replacement pump station would have a second storey in a deliberate attempt to keep sensitive electronic components up above last spring's high water mark.
Coliban hoped that will avoid a repeat of the pump shorting out.
It also wanted to fix a pipeline linking a Lake Eppalock spillway to Heathcote.
Most of the pipe ran underground but the floods wiped out two sections and damaged other exposed areas.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
