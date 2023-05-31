ASTUTE young trainer Liam Howley is continuing to make every post a winner since his return to Macedon Lodge.
The former Kyneton trainer notched up his third winner since re-establishing himself at his former training base when Makalu broke through for his first win for his new stable at Pakenham Synthetic on Monday.
Formerly trained by Annabel Neasham, the progressive three-year-old gelding was having only his second start for Howley after being bought by great stable supporter Ben Kwok late last year.
The Redoute's Choice gelding has been a work in progress since his arrival in Victoria and was having only his second start for his new trainer.
His first at Kyneton in early May produced a luckless seventh when he was galloped on.
He showed a truer measure of his ability in winning a benchmark 58 over 1600m on Monday, hitting the line strongly to win by just under a length from the frontrunning Zoutellus.
Howley hailed a pleasing win as 'a really great team effort'.
"He's taken a while with us. He got galloped on there at Kyneton, but we probably found out there that he didn't handle the tighter turning tracks," he said.
"We looked forward to getting him on the bigger track (on Monday) and he showed us what he's got.
"We are still feeling our way with him, but he handled (the synthetic) really well.
"He got over it nicely at home, so I was pretty confident he would handle it, but it was nice to see him hit the line. I think he is going to get further."
Howley indicated Makalu, who won for the second time in seven starts, would not be rushed, with the immediate plan to take the gelding 'through his grades'.
"I think he's a progressive horse - I think we will see the best of him when he gets out to a mile and half (2400m), so hopefully there's a nice race," he said.
"The last couple of weeks he's really given us a good feel, so hopefully he can continue to progress."
The win capped an exciting day for the Howley team after stable employee Danica Munro made her riding debut earlier on the program aboard one of her favourite horses, Fiftysevenyears.
While there would be no fairytale win on debut, Munro earned praise for steering the three-year-old gelding into third place behind the Ben and JD Hayes-trained Le Ferrari.
"It was a super ride. She's worked really hard. It was a big day for the stable and the progression in our business and where we want to go and develop these young guys coming through," Howley said.
"We have a really good young team around us. I thought (Danica) couldn't have done much more today (Monday).
Jason Maskiell, who has been in the saddle for Howley's past two winners, including Almighty Will at Pakenham in late April, believed there were exciting times ahead with Makalu.
"It's nice to ride a winner for Liam, he's one of my biggest supporters," he said.
"He was pretty confident before the race.
"(Makalu) is still learning. I thought he hit the front and floated a little bit, but in saying that, the further the race went the stronger he got.
"He'll get over even further. He gave me a beautiful ride in the race. I think they are going to have a bit of fun with him."
Howley previously spent nearly 10 years at Macedon Lodge when it was owned by multiple Melbourne Cup winning owner and businessman Lloyd Williams.
He trained two Group 1 winners for Williams in that time - Almandin in the 2018 Tancred Stakes and Homesman in the 2018 Underwood Stakes.
