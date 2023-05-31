PREMIER DATA: Thompson increases lead at top of player rankings

READ MORE: Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round six
EAGLEHAWK midfielder Ben Thompson has increased his lead at the top of the Premier Data Bendigo Football-Netball League player rankings after another stellar game last Saturday.
Despite Thompson's Hawks going down to Kangaroo Flat by three points at Dower Park in the upset of the season so far - the Roos had lost their previous 11 games against Eaglehawk by an average of 92 points - Thompson produced the highest-ranked game of round six.
Big-bodied midfielder Thompson earned 176 ranking points for his hard-working performance in which he racked up 39 disposals, seven marks, five tackles and 14 clearances.
Thompson's 39 disposals (17 kicks, 22 handballs) included 20 contested possessions.
Thompson is one of only three players through six rounds to have had more than 100 contested possessions, with his 107 narrowly behind the duo of Gisborne on-baller Flynn Lakey (109) and Sandhurst ruckman Hamish Hosking (109).
Thompson leads the Premier Data player rankings with 963 points, 80 ahead of Gisborne ruckman Braidon Blake (883), with the South Bendigo midfield duo of Cooper Leon (842) and Brody Haddow (822) third and fourth and Sandhurst's Hosking (812) rounding out the top five.
Thompson has three of the competition's top 16 ranked performances for his 256 points against Maryborough in round two (No.1), 191 points against Castlemaine in round four (No.8) and Saturday's 176 points against the Roos (No.16).
