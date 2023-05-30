The earthquake that rocked Sunbury and large parts of Victoria on May 28 has been upgraded to a magnitude 4.
It was initially recorded as a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. The depth has also been revised, from 3km to 2km.
The quake struck at 11.41pm on Sunday, according to Geoscience Australia.
A total of 26, 819 people reported to that they had felt the shaking.
Most of the reports were centred on Melbourne but some came from as far north as Albury and as far south as Hobart, Geoscience Australia senior seismologist Phil Cummins said.
There were warnings of the potential of aftershocks.
"The aftershocks will be light and they're likely to be much smaller," Professor Cummins told AAP.
"They can go on for some time, years even, but they typically decrease in both magnitude and frequency as time goes on."
In the last five years, four other earthquakes of magnitude three or greater have been recorded in Victoria, including a 5.9 magnitude quake north of Rawson in 2021 which caused some localised damage.
That 10km-deep earthquake was felt across Melbourne and as far away as Canberra, Sydney and Adelaide.
On average, about 100 earthquakes of magnitude three or larger are recorded in Australia each year.
Seismologist Januka Attanayake said more earthquakes were being noted and recorded because there were more monitoring systems across the country.
Recent earthquakes have also made people more sensitive to seismic activity, Dr Attanayake said.
"The notion that the earthquakes are only occurring now is not actually correct," he told AAP.
"They have been occurring throughout time - it's just that these earthquakes are infrequent and the last large earthquake, the memory of that is not with us anymore."
Prof Cummins said there would be more tremors in Victoria although they were often random and it was hard to predict their magnitude.
"You can get an earthquake of this size anywhere in Australia," he said.
"Unless there's some further information that comes along, I would say this is just a random occurrence."
Prof Cummins encouraged people to report any tremors they feel to Geoscience Australia.
AAP
