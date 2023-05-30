Central Victorian footballers chase AFL dream in Mid-Season Draft

Several footballers with central Victorian links are hoping to hear their names called in Wednesday night's AFL Mid-Season Draft.
More than 300 players have nominated for the draft, including a number of the Bendigo Pioneers' best talent.
Defenders Michael Kiraly and Mitch Dodos, midfielder/forward Eli Pearce, midfielder Charlie Barnett and ruckman/key defender Jacob Nihill are in the nominations.
The Pioneers had Oskar Faulkhead selected by the Gold Coast Suns in last year's AFL Mid-Season Draft.
"Hopefully, we get another good news story out of it," Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"You never really know what the (AFL) clubs are thinking and sometimes it only takes one good game in front of recruiters.
"Michael Kiraly played well in the last Young Guns game and Mitch Dodos is an athletic 196cm key position player.
"Eli Pearce has been in our best players the past two games."
The state league ranks could be central Victoria's best chance to have a player drafted.
Leitchville-Gunbower product Marty Hore is looking to find a second AFL home having previously played with Melbourne.
READ MORE: The stats that matter from BFNL round six
He's been in great form for Williamstown in the VFL this year.
Gisborne's Brad Bernacki and Sandhurst's Sam Conforti are nominated after impressing with Essendon at VFL level.
Bernacki has been in the Bombers' best players in five of their nine games and Conforti four times.
Maryborough's Jacob Lohmann has performed well for Sandringham in the VFL and is nominated for the draft.
Like Hore, ex-Strathfieldsaye utility Angus Schumacher is chasing a second AFL home.
Schumacher played one game for Carlton in 2019 before moving west to play for East Perth in the WAFL.
Strathfieldsaye defender Mitch Hallinan is among the 300-plus nominations.
Former Bendigo Pioneer Will Shaw, who plays for the Greater Western Sydney Giants in the VFL, is hoping to find his way back onto an AFL club's rookie list.
Shaw, from Deniliquin, spent two years on the Giants' rookie list from 2021-2022.
Gisborne teenager Rye Penny, who plays in the Coates Talent League for Calder Cannons, has been earmarked as a possible draftee on the back of some impressive form for the Cannons.
Penny played one senior game for Gisborne in 2022 against Maryborough.
The Mid-Season Draft will be held from 7pm on Wednesday night.
An average of 17 players have been drafted in the three mid-season drafts since it was reintroduced.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.