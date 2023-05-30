Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Central Victorian footballers chase AFL dream in Mid-Season Draft

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers' Mitch Dodos, Gisborne's Brad Bernacki and Bendigo Pioneers' MIchael Kiraly are nominated for the AFL Mid-Season Draft.
Bendigo Pioneers' Mitch Dodos, Gisborne's Brad Bernacki and Bendigo Pioneers' MIchael Kiraly are nominated for the AFL Mid-Season Draft.

Several footballers with central Victorian links are hoping to hear their names called in Wednesday night's AFL Mid-Season Draft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.