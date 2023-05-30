Perennial rivals Catherine McAuley College and Bendigo Senior Secondary College will fight for local bragging rights in the biggest Bendigo school footy game of the year at the QEO on Wednesday.
While the two traditional enemies don't need much to stoke the flames, Wednesday's contest holds extra significance, with a win for either side sending them through to the semi-finals of the Premier Football League and stamping an end to their opponents' campaign.
"They've been looking forward to this one for a while," BSSC coach Dean Sheldrick said.
"It's the biggest day on the calendar and the pinnacle for school footy for these two schools."
CMC coach Lee Coghlan held similar views and highlighted the added significance of Wednesday's match-up.
"It's the biggest game of the year for both schools," he said.
"There's always been a great rivalry dating back many years, and we always have fantastic battles.
"With it practically being an elimination game, it heightens the excitement around it due to how much is now weighing on winning or losing."
It has been five years since BSSC last tasted success over their rivals in the 2018 PFL grand final, and while Sheldrick is well aware of that drought, he prefers to focus on the do-or-die nature of this year's battle.
"It's all elimination from here, so we're going to have to play our best footy to beat them, which we haven't done in a while," Sheldrick said.
"That incentive of going through to the semis should add an extra layer to the competitiveness."
Both sides have talent to burn, and in good news, the Bendigo Pioneers are expected to release all fit players for the match.
BSSC midfielder Malik Gordon will miss due to a concussion he suffered during the Pioneers' 10-point loss to the Western Jets at the QEO on Sunday.
Xavier Carter has been named, but could pull out after dislocating his finger in a marking contest on the weekend.
In better news for BSSC, Vic Country Squad member Oskar Smartt has recovered from his rib injury and will play his first game at any level in four weeks.
Will Burke and Billy Meade return to the side after they were withdrawn from BSSC's round two 108-point win over Box Hill SSC.
They'll join Pioneer team-mates Ryan Watson, Pala Kuma and Jed Daniels in a side that also possesses impressive Bendigo Football Netball League senior players Connor Evans and Tait Poyser.
While CMC might not have the same Pioneer depth as BSSC, its top-end talent is of elite quality.
Archer Day-Wicks was best on ground for the Pioneers on the weekend, and Tobie Travaglia, who has collected a combined 42 disposals in his previous two Coates League games, are CMC's A-graders.
They are led by inside bull Jack McMahon and can rely on the talents of fellow Pioneer Oliver Morris.
Sheldrick said his side needs to be right on their game to challenge CMC.
"We were really poor in our first hit out, but saw some improvement against Box Hill SSC even though it was against 16 players," he said.
"They've got match winners on all three lines, so we need to understand our roles and execute to stand a chance of winning because they're always a well-drilled unit."
The CMC form line stacks up slightly better than BSSC even after their loss last time out to Maribyrnong College, and Coghlan is confident with the direction his side is heading.
"I think we've still got a few areas of improvement," Coghlan said.
"Last game, we walked away thinking we've got a fair bit to work on, but I definitely think we're heading in the right direction."
Action gets underway at the QEO from 12.30pm tomorrow.
CMC TEAM:
B: H Behrens, L Banfield, D Noden
HB: O Morris, D Andrews, H Edwards
C: W Pinniger, J McMahon (C), W Stewart
HF: Z Grieve, J Cheesman, D Edmiston
F: L Killcullen, A Day-Wicks, D Stevenson
FOLL: D Lawlor, T Travaglia, H Kelly
I/C: E Cole, G Hay, J Smith, J Jackson-Leahy, X Grant
BSSC TEAM:
B: R Watson, R Mccann-Peters, J Gill
HB: P Kuma, T Poyser, J Wilkinson
C: B Meade, C Hillier, N Roberts
HF: N Anderson, W Burke, S O'Shannessy
F: J Daniels, J O'Shannessy, O Smartt
FOLL: D Lowther, C Evans, L Siu (C)
I/C: X Carter, T Bake, L Bianco, H Draper, T Johnson
