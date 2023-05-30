Bendigo Advertiser
CMC and BSSC renew storied rivalry with a virtual knock out final

By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 31 2023 - 11:19am, first published May 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Team captains Loga Siu (BSSC) and Jack McMahon (CMC). Picture by Darren Howe
Perennial rivals Catherine McAuley College and Bendigo Senior Secondary College will fight for local bragging rights in the biggest Bendigo school footy game of the year at the QEO on Wednesday.

