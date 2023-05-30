PANDEMIC-STYLE dining on roads could end in October, but not in Bull Street if one trader has anything to do with it.
Grill'd Bendigo manager Catherine Lancaster wants one lane of the small street permanently closed after the success of temporary outdoor dining options brought in during the crisis.
"All of the feedback that comes from our customers is that on the beautiful days they love sitting outside," she said.
The City of Greater Bendigo has told all traders still running pandemic-era outdoor dining that arrangements will end on October 2 in line with Victorian government legislation.
The remaining 14 businesses will need to extend their pandemic-era liquor licences one last time, no later than July 30.
A total of 51 businesses city-wide ran outdoor dining at the height of the scheme, when restaurants commandeered roads and parking spaces were commandeered amid crippling shutdowns.
That number receded as Victoria reopened and the scheme became a flashpoint in some parts of town as newly reopened businesses watched potential customer car parks filled with diners.
The council is still consulting with businesses about what might replace pandemic-era outdoor dining in different parts of the city, its economic manager Ben Devanny said.
"There's obviously some areas ... that are more open to it than others," he said.
"It's something we need to look at ... and maybe change some things into the future."
A council survey compiled in mid 2021 found broad support for Bull Street to remain partially closed, at least for parts of the year.
The current arrangements will come to end in spring, exactly at a time when diners begin flocking in greater numbers to outdoor venues.
A number of businesses have already told the council that spring and summer trading periods made the most sense for outdoor dining, Mr Devanny said.
Grill'd Bendigo has been pushing for traffic closures throughout the year as it feels there is plenty of demand over winter.
"We sponsor a lot of footy teams around here and just going back a couple of weeks we had a giant team from South Bendigo," she said.
"Outdoor seating helps us accommodate these big groups of people we like to have in."
A permanent traffic lane closure would help make Bull Street even more of a destination for residents and tourists, Ms Lancaster said.
"It looks beautiful when you are driving past, with all the umbrellas and the little white picket fences," she said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
