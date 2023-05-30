The mayors of Gannawarra, Swan Hill and Loddon shires will meet with the Victorian Minister for Energy in coming days to discuss the new Victoria to New South Wales Interconnector (VNI) West.
Minister Lily D'Ambrosio has in recent days signed off on an order to progress a new preferred route for the 500 kV double-circuit overhead transmission line, which will now cross the Murray north rather than south of Kerang.
VNI West will connect Victoria's new 190km Western Renewables Link (running from Western Victoria to Melbourne) with the EnergyConnect line in NSW.
According to the Australian Energy Market Operator, it is a crucial piece of infrastructure that will "harness cleaner, low-cost electricity from renewable energy zones in both states" and strengthen Victoria's connection to the Snowy 2.0 hydroelectricity storage project, playing a significant role in "a once-in-a-century energy transition".
Gannawarra mayor Charlie Gillingham said the project was good news and would mean jobs for his shire but that some people would be upset about it.
However, Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub slammed the proposal, which he said had no social licence in the area.
Mr Straub said land holders and community members in Loddon were concerned about a lack of robust consultation, an apparent lack of free capacity in the new line and the proposed rate of compensation.
The proposal would see landholders paid $8000 per kilometre of line per year for 25 years.
In February a change to the proposed VNI West route took it away from Bendigo.
