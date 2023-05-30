A central Victorian not-for-profit have achieved their goal of raising construction costs for a dedicated veterinary clinic.
Mt Alexander Shire-based Regional Community Vet Clinic (RCVC) received funding in the state government's 2023 budget, campaigned by West Bendigo MP, Maree Edwards and Animal Justice Party MP, Georgie Purcell, securing their $500,000 target.
The clinic's mission is to provide affordable animal care services to pet owners across the region who are facing financial disadvantage in regional Victoria.
RCVC aims for the clinic to increase community wellbeing, and animal health, while reducing burden on local veterinarians, animal welfare organisations and councils.
The government coffers were part of a $100,000 commitment made during Labor's 2022 state government re-election campaign.
Clinic co-founder Dr Yvette Berkeley said the not-for-profit members were "unbelievably happy" at the bi-partisan support received at the end of a year-long fundraising drive.
"We're unbelievably happy with the result of the budget, to see our cause crossing political lines and getting funding from two parties really goes to reaffirm that our services are needed and important to the regional Victorian community," Dr Berkeley said.
"We've been running outreach programs and pop-up clinics for the past year, and seeing the support from our community has been truly heartening."
While the practice is portable and relocatable if necessary, Mt Alexander Shire have offered the clinic a space on the grounds of the Campbells Creek Community Centre.
"The reason we invested in a portable rather than a fixed site is that it allows both us and the shire flexibility if the site needs to change in the future, but we hope that we could be a long-standing fixture in the area," RCVC co-founder Robyn Slattery said.
Contributions to the bursary were raised by RCVC through a mixture of grant awards, government funding, philanthropic grants and donations from local businesses and the community.
With the funding secured, the next step in bringing the clinic to life is a built-for-purpose construction by Bendigo-based Ortech Industries.
Milestone amounts were received through Animal Welfare Victoria, The Victorian Labor Party, The Animal Justice Party, The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) and The Albert & Barbara Tucker Foundation.
Previously, the clinic received $50,000 through the state government's Living Local - Regional Fund, designed to support infrastructure in regional Victoria that helps bring the community together.
Volunteering at Regional Community Vet Clinic
RCVC are in the process of finalising their volunteer program and are interested in hearing from aspiring volunteers at info@rcvc.org.au or 0493 447 394
Tax deductible donations to the clinic can be made here.
