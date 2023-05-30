Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Police seeking help to find two people wanted on warrants

Updated May 31 2023 - 9:57am, first published May 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Sebastian Maes and Christopher Thomas
Police are seeking assistance to locate people with warrants out for their arrests in the Bendigo area.

