Police are seeking assistance to locate people with warrants out for their arrests in the Bendigo area.
Sebastian Maes, 23, is also wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, according to police.
He is known to frequent the Bendigo and Pakenham areas and is required to attend the local police station to have the warrants dealt with.
Christopher Thomas, 43, is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for theft and handling stolen goods, according to police.
Thomas is known to frequent the Bendigo area and is also required to attend at the local police station to have the warrants dealt with.
Photos of both the people have been released in hopes a member of the public may have information.
Police said anyone with any information relating to the whereabouts of the two people were urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
An anonymous report can be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
