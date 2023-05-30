The Hockey Central Victoria men's A-grade competition restarted on the weekend, with Sandhurst recording a big win over Bendigo Senjuns.
After a month's hiatus, Sandhurst came out firing to demolish Senjuns 8-1.
The Senjuns will have a chance to bounce back this Sunday when they welcome an undefeated but potentially underdone Strathdale.
In the A-grade women's league, Strathdale ended Eaglehawk's undefeated start to the season in a top two battle.
The 6-3 win away from home shows the competition won't be a one-team race this season.
Sandhurst are still looking for their first three points of the season heading into round seven after they fell 3-1 at home to the Senjuns.
It won't get any easier for them this weekend when they travel to Eaglehawk, who will be keen to rebound, while Strathdale and Senjuns will fight out what will be a crucial contest for second place.
Over in the men's B-grade, Strathdale leapfrogged out of last place win their 3-0 win over Eaglehawk, who replaced them in the cellar, while league leaders Sandhurst had the bye.
In the B-grade Women's Maryborough bounced back from defeat last time out to romp the Senjuns 4-0 away from home in a top-of-the-ladder clash which now has them six points clear on the table.
