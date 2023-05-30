Bendigo Advertiser
Men's A Grade players returned to the field in HCV round six

By Nathan Spicer
May 30 2023
Bendigo Senjuns recorded a 3-1 win over Sandhurst in the HCV Women's A Grade on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe
The Hockey Central Victoria men's A-grade competition restarted on the weekend, with Sandhurst recording a big win over Bendigo Senjuns.

