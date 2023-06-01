Ideal for new-home buyers | Feature Property

Centrally positioned is the open-plan living and dining zone which incorporates the stylish stone-topped kitchen. A sizeable butler's pantry is equipped with a dishwasher and second sink. The pantry connects with the laundry as well as the garage, very clever. Further features throughout the home are cosy gas-log fire, economical reverse-cycle air-conditioner, ceiling fans and custom-made cabinetry. Sliding doors connect family living with undercover outdoor entertaining. A handy utility area is tucked away in the rear corner of the yard. Landscaping is complete and it's thoughtfully designed for mid-maintenance as well as a place for children and pets to play.

