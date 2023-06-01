Ideal for new-home buyers | Feature Property

Presentation is perfect at this contemporary home with its attractive facade and quiet court location.
Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
The home's formal entrance has a generous office to one side that could easily convert to a fourth bedroom or parents retreat. Well placed opposite the office is the main bedroom suite with ensuite and walk-in dressing. Two further bedrooms have their own wing, along with the family bathroom and a powder room.
Centrally positioned is the open-plan living and dining zone which incorporates the stylish stone-topped kitchen. A sizeable butler's pantry is equipped with a dishwasher and second sink. The pantry connects with the laundry as well as the garage, very clever. Further features throughout the home are cosy gas-log fire, economical reverse-cycle air-conditioner, ceiling fans and custom-made cabinetry. Sliding doors connect family living with undercover outdoor entertaining. A handy utility area is tucked away in the rear corner of the yard. Landscaping is complete and it's thoughtfully designed for mid-maintenance as well as a place for children and pets to play.
A good option for new-home buyers, it's ready to move in and enjoy the many features and family-friendly location. Strathfieldsaye has parkland, bushland, childcare, schools, shopping centre and public transport service to central Bendigo.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.