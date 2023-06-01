Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

10 Courage Court, Strathfieldsaye | Modern family living

By Feature Property
June 1 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ideal for new-home buyers | Feature Property
Ideal for new-home buyers | Feature Property

Presentation is perfect at this contemporary home with its attractive facade and quiet court location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.