ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's teams dominated several categories at Saturday's running of the On-backed cross-country series at St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood.
Racing was 8km, 4km or 3km on the picturesque course at the foot of Big Hill.
Bendigo's team, the Bendigo Bats, reigned supreme in men's premier division, division three women, division six men, and under-18 boys.
There were also top-three placings in women's division four, division seven men, under-20 men, and under-14 boys.
The Bats fielded their strongest men's premier line-up and achieved the lowest score of 92, based on placings in the 8km duel, .to win the round from Box Hill, 113; and Glenhuntly, 143.
Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon runner and world XC representative Andy Buchanan was back to lead the Bats charge.
Buchanan was fourth in a time of 24.41 as Box Hill's Andre Waring charged to victory in 24.17 from Glenhuntly's Edward Marks, 24.20, and Australian marathon record-holder Brett Robinson who clocked 24.40.
Rounding out the top six were Olympian David McNeill, 24.45; national steeplechase bronze medallist Liam Cashin, 24.49; and world junior field and track representative Archie Noakes from Essendon in 24.53.
"It was a great day racing at St Anne's near Bendigo, with so much support and a great turn-out of Bendigo runners," Buchanan said.
"The men's field was deeper than most national cross-country titles. It was probably the strongest cross-country field we may have in XCR this season.
"We had some outstanding junior results which is exciting for the future of the Bats."
Buchanan was rapt the Bats achieved back-to-back wins in men's premier on the Ravenswood course.
This year it was Buchanan who teamed up with Matt Buckell, 12th in 25.22; Nathan Stoate, 13th in 25.24; Paddy Stow, 19th in 25.48; Brady Threlfall, 20th in 25.59; and Archie Reid, 24th in 26.08.
Bendigo's unbeaten run in women's division three kept rolling.
Virginia McCormick and Tullie Rowe led the charge in times of 29.37 and 29.55 to be fifth and sixth.
The Bats were also represented by Alice Wilkinson, 24th in 32.21; Rebecca Wilkinson, 59th in 35.40.
Bendigo scored 94 and was well clear of APS United, 311; and Waverley, 408.
The women's open 8km was won by Geelong Region's Ellie Pashley in 28.11.
The 34-year-old returned to racing from maternity leave last year and was 19th at the world cross-country titles run in February in Bathurst.
Among many highs for the Bendigo Bats was the victory by Logan Tickell in the under-18s 4km in 12.44 which was two seconds faster than the under-20 men's winner.
The Bats' line-up of Logan Tickell; Kade Hutchinson, 7th in 14.10; and Max Rowe, 8th in 14.20; won the under-18 boys race from Mentone and Ballarat.
At under-20 level, Bats' team-mates Harrison Boyd and Jayden Padgham ran the 4km in 12.53 and 12.54 to be second and third.
University's Avery McDermid beat the 10-minute mark as he won the under-16 3km in 9.57.
Other highs for the Bats were Bryan Keely's time of 26.53 to be 39th in the 8km; Phoebe Lonsdale, 17.06 to be 8th in the under-20 4km; and Tully Lang, 12th in the under-18s 3km in 12.20.
Chelsea Tickell was fifth in the under-16 3km in a time of 11.54.
Tyler Fynch from South Bendigo ran 4km in 14.27 to again be the under-14 champion.
