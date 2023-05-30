Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Multiple wins for Bendigo Bats in Ravenswood cross-country round

By Nathan Dole
May 30 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The women's field takes off for the start of round three of the XC racing at St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood. Pictures by Daniel Soncin
The women's field takes off for the start of round three of the XC racing at St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood. Pictures by Daniel Soncin

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's teams dominated several categories at Saturday's running of the On-backed cross-country series at St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.