The chance to grow, cook and share locally sourced food is at the heart of a new garden project launched at Bendigo Foodshare.
Two dozen growers from all over Victoria were at Golden Gums farm on May 30 for the launch of a food hub that aims to increase the availability of healthy, locally grown, sustainable food.
Bendigo Foodshare Community Engagement Manager Bridget Bentley said the vegetable garden had been donated to the organisation and would help a number of projects.
Ms Bentley said produce from the market garden would be put to good use by Foodshare.
"(The owners) have generously donated the use of the market garden for us to have a productive market garden," she said.
"Producing produce to sell at growers markets, to share through our food relief project, to use as ingredients in our youth cooking programs and we are selling to locals cafes and restaurants as well.
"The money we raise through the sale of produce goes back into our project."
The grow, cook, share food hub will last for three years, until 2026, and has been funded by a $650,000 grant through Victoria Health.
Ms Bentley said the project would also allow local workers to gain experience growing and learning the ins and outs of farming.
"It is also a space for our youth officers employed through the food hub to build their skills and knowledge and experience in growing food," she said.
"In our near future we will have a space where students and other groups within the community will come and learn those valuable skills."
Ms Bentley said she was hoping to make it more accessible for Bendigo residents to source locally-grown produce.
Golden Gums owner Jess White said she and her partner Jeremy were happy to be involved in the Foodshare organisation after spending years working to build up the farm on their own.
Mrs White said when were approached a number of months ago to allow the organisation to use their land to grow, harvest and sell produce they jumped at the chance.
"We were really excited that all the resources and time and energy that had gone into (the farm) was going to be utilised by Foodshare," she said.
"I am a big supporter of Foodshare because I think food security and food resilience in this space and in Bendigo is really important."
"I do think the connection you get with community, with businesses, with people and now with organisations like Foodshare is super important for a healthy community."
Ms White said there was "an added layer" of pleasure as a consumer knowing you were eating locally grown fruit and vegetables.
