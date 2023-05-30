Georgie the Golden Retriever is not your standard dog.
At first glance, driven by treats, pats, and walks around Lake Weeroona, you would be forgiven to think she was just another Bendigo pooch.
Sashed in her 'therapy dog' vest, and joined by her handler Mary Tuohey, Georgie volunteers on a weekly basis to give the aged care home residents some puppy love.
Georgie may be the star of the show, but Ms Tuohey is the one pulling the strings (or lead, rather).
For Ms Tuohey, Georgie can be "the key to the door" for residents to feel safe in opening up in conversations.
"In some cases, the dog is the entrée to engaging with the resident on a more substantial level," she said.
"There are certain residents that we've built up a rapport with, and we now have long and interesting conversations, so she's the key to the door in that sense."
One resident, Rosemary Byrne, who always had animals before she entered care, looks forward to seeing Georgie each week.
"She makes you feel wanted," Ms Byrne said.
"It makes it feel like what I had (before), it makes it feel normal."
In that regard, Mercy Place Bendigo lifestyle co-ordinator Kylie Paxton said Georgie was a remedy for residents missing the pets they left at home.
"It is huge for residents that have had to leave their animals behind, and (Georgie) means they can still have contact with dogs of which they love," Ms Paxton said.
"It brings an immense amount of joy."
Georgie's visits can also help residents who are new to the home, as they begin to settle in to their life in care.
"They may be feeling a bit stressed or alienated," Ms Paxton said.
"And when you get a positive reaction from them, and they're really thrilled to see the dog, it helps them to get used to being in this environment."
While Ms Tuohey volunteers her time with Georgie without pay, she said she was not left empty handed.
"You see the pleasure you can bring to somebody who is not well, or somebody who's aged and infirmed," Ms Tuohey said.
"And that makes me feel good inside, that I'm giving something to other people in the community."
