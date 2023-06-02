Bendigo Thunder will head into the biggest test in the CVFLW this Sunday, full of confidence.
Their 116-point win over North Bendigo last weekend reduced the pressure on the Thunder after going a month without tasting victory.
It came at the perfect time ahead of a meeting with 5-0 Castlemaine in the highlight of the CVFLW's Indigenous Round action.
"It's a massive challenge with them being undefeated," Thunder coach Terry Burt said.
"They have 16 or 17 that have played every week and are winners across their lines.
"There leading the way once again, but time will tell, and I think we can match up quite well with them.
"Whether we get the chocolates or not, all I ask from the girls is just to put in a really good performance."
With the Magpies midfield sweeping all before them, the Thunder on ballers will have their work cut out.
"It's going to be an epic battle in the middle with them having ball winners everywhere led by Aisling Tupper and Rachel Thomas," Burt said.
"But our on-ballers are elite too.
"Jessica Kennedy is an incredible athlete, and Shae-Lee Murphy Blake always does her job as our captain, but there's a lot of other girls who are doing their roles and chipping in."
The Magpies are an attacking machine boasting six of the top ten goal-scorers in the competition.
"They're very good in the midfield and up forward, which is an area we might struggle with," Burt said.
"We'll rejig a couple of things and work our way through it, but I'm keen to see how our forward line goes because I think our structure could challenge them a bit."
It's the first time the two sides will play since the Magpies triumphed over the Thunder in last year's preliminary final on their way to the premiership.
However, both sides' lists look very different from that day, and a couple of the Thunder's young recruits have been impressing Burt.
"Nikeah Anderson was meant to be playing Kangaroo Flat under 18s this year, but they couldn't get a side up, so she's only 16 playing senior footy on the half-forward flank and chipping in with a couple of goals each week," he said.
"She's one of a few impressive kids we have, including Estella Murphy and Acacia Edwards, who has been playing through the midfield and got a gig in the interleague squad.
"We've got a very young side, and they're performing well, so it's positive signs."
Elsewhere in CVFLW round six, Eaglehawk will welcome Strathfieldsaye for a Saturday night Indigenous Round feature match at Canterbury Park following the senior men's game against Kyneton.
Woorinen will look to make it two on the trot and potentially jump to second on the ladder when they host North Bendigo on Sunday afternoon.
