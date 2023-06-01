Pristine in a popular spot | Feature Property

Just three years young, this quality home from highly regarded Connell Builders offers the the character of red brick with the convenience of modern interior features.
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Senior sales consultant Paul Dalton said the home is cosy and stylish, full of warmth and charm - and it's pristine.
A versatile floor plan is complemented by an impressive outdoor entertaining space. Design wise, it's ideal for today's living and entertaining requirements. With about 49 squares under roof, including the carport, every family member can find a space to pursue their interests.
Living options include formal lounge or home theatre, plus open-concept L-shaped family zone with kitchen. There are four bedrooms as well as a separate office or fifth bedroom with built-in storage.
Among the special features are polished floorboards, timber sash-style windows and four-panel doors. Our favourite is the floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace with timber overmantel.
Designer kitchen with timber-topped island bench, ample storage, gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher. Beautiful hardwood doors for a seamless link between indoor living and outdoor entertaining.
New listing in a popular location near schools, shops, transport, the hospital precinct and city centre.
Inspection is recommended to see the additional features.
