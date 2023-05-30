Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round six

Round six of the Bendigo Football Netball League produced some fine individual and team performances.
Here's a look at the key Premier Data stats from the weekend's matches:
Golden Square's win in the battle of the Bulldogs was built around a brilliant opening quarter.
The Dogs kicked eight goals to one on the back of 113 possessions to 73 and a 17-7 inside 50 count.
Square cut Gisborne open early with its ball movement. The home side had 44 effective kicks to Gisborne's 19 for the quarter.
To Gisborne's credit, despite the loss of key duo Pat McKenna and Sam Graham, it got back into the game in the second and third quarters, but the damage had been done.
Overall, Golden Square had 75 more possessions (421-346), 12 more clearances (44-32) and 17 more inside 50s (58-41).
Square's team defence, led by Jon Coe, was superb. Coe had seven intercept marks in a team total of 24.
When Jack Geary and Jake Thrum have big games, Square invariably wins. Geary had 37 possessions and Thrum collected 36 touches.
Key position player Jed Denahy impressed for Gisborne with 14 marks and 23 possessions.
Midfielder Luke Ellings picked up 25 possessions and kicked two goals.
The Storm's ability to maintain possession was a key factor in the club's hard-fought win over the Bloods.
Strathfieldsaye had 35 more possessions (347-312) and took 30 more marks (122-90), including 26 more uncontested marks (107-81).
The Storm's even spread of contributors was impressive.
While the Bloods had 10 players touch the ball less than 10 times, the Storm only had four players with less than 10 possessions.
Shannon Geary was outstanding for the Storm.
The Storm star split his time in defence and in the midfield and picked up 30 possessions and 11 marks for 145 ranking points.
Daniel Clohesy (26 possessions) and Riley Wilson (25 possessions) were solid contributors in the Storm midfield.
The highest-rated player on the ground was in-form South Bendigo midfielder Brody Haddow.
In his first season back in the BFNL, Haddow continued his great form with 34 possessions, 10 marks and six tackles for 151 ranking points.
Inside midfielder Cooper Leon (33 disposals) did plenty of grunt work for the Bloods.
First look at the match statistics and it's hard to see how Eaglehawk lost to Kangaroo Flat.
The Hawks had 50 more possessions (352-302), 18 more clearances (54-36) and eight more inside 50s (57-49), but it was the Roos who won on the scoreboard.
The Hawks had the standout individual performers.
Gun midfielder Ben Thompson had another big game for the Borough - 39 possessions, 20 contested disposals and 14 clearances for a league-best 176 ranking points.
Billy Evans had 30 possessions, nine clearances and one goal, while Joel Mullen collected 29 possessions.
Stats wise, Ryan O'Keefe was the Roos' best, with 24 possessions and nine marks for 144 ranking points.
Sam Barnes had his most influential game for the season, kicking three goals from his 22 possessions.
While the Hawks didn't make the most of their chances, the Roos did.
Youngsters Ryan Savy and Jack Barras had two kicks each for the game, but crucially they kicked three goals between them from the four kicks.
The stats sheet and the scoreboard were not pretty reading.
The ball basically lived in Sandhurst's forward half of the ground.
The Dragons had 491 possessions to 227 and 86 inside 50s to just 12.
Maryborough didn't take one mark inside 50 for the day, while Sandhurst took 39.
On a day where it would have been easy for the Dragons to chase kicks, they did a great job of spreading the ball.
11 of their 23 players racked up more than 100 ranking points for the day.
Noah Walsh probably added more Michelsen Medal votes to his name.
The hard-running midfielder had 35 possessions and kicked three goals for 166 ranking points.
Nick Stagg was just as impressive, with 35 possessions, four goals and 165 ranking points.
Lachlan Hood is one of the most improved players in the competition. He had 34 disposals and kicked one goal for 143 ranking points.
The Maryborough defence had plenty of work to do.
The Magpies' best players were Chris Freeman (28 possessions) and Kya Lanfranchi (24 possessions, 12 marks).
RANKING POINTS
DISPOSALS
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
MARKS
CONTESTED MARKS
INTERCEPT MARKS
CLEARANCES
INSIDE 50s
REBOUND 50s
TACKLES
HIT OUTS
