Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round six

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Steve Stroobants and Strathfieldsaye's Luke Webb compete for the ball. Picture by Darren Howe
South Bendigo's Steve Stroobants and Strathfieldsaye's Luke Webb compete for the ball. Picture by Darren Howe

Round six of the Bendigo Football Netball League produced some fine individual and team performances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.