Views of the valley | House of the Week

A welcome addition to the market is a secluded sanctuary on Barker Road at Harcourt with sweeping views over the valley and beyond.
The property measures about 31.4 acres and the centrepiece is a treasured family residence with spacious rooms and a flexible floor plan.
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Selling agents Tim and Mark from Belle Property Bendigo said Barker Road is a quiet no-through road and the property is set at the end of a winding driveway.
It is perfectly situated for those seeking privacy and peace among the natural landscape.
In excellent condition, the home has abundant features as well as scope to undertake a cosmetic makeover and add significant value.
Three bedrooms have generous proportions including the main suite which has an ensuite and a large walk-in robe.
The separate study can become a fourth bedroom for family or guests. With its built-in shelving and tranquil view, it would make a lovely reading room.
Multiple living areas offer ample space for everyone. There is a separate sitting room that could double-up as a theatre.
Formal living includes spacious lounge and dining. The kitchen and family meals is open-plan, with patio doors.
Understandably, your favourite place might be the light-filled sunroom with wall-to-wall windows and panoramic views over the valley.
In the tidy kitchen you'll find ample bench space, a wall oven, lots of storage and a quartz-topped island.
More features in the home are large linen press, full-sized family laundry, hydronic heating, reverse-cycle air-conditioning and a built-in speaker system.
The property has an oversized garage (about 8.3 x 9.1 metres) with twin roller doors as well as handy loft storage.
House gardens have mature trees and plenty of lawn space for outdoor games. There is a dam on the property, plus abundant rainwater storage.
A unique property in a picturesque setting with easy access to Harcourt, Bendigo, Castlemaine and Maldon.
City folk seeking a tree-change have proximity to Calder Freeway and a quick 80-minute trip to Melbourne's northern suburbs.
This one's sure to attract keen interest from a variety of buyers, contact Tim and Mark to arrange your private inspection.
