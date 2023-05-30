A call by Bendigo police for information about broken windows in Lyttleton Terrace has drawn attention to an issue that has been troubling businesses in the CBD for some time.
Police last week appealed for information about reports of criminal damage to "a multi-storey building which was under construction" in Lyttleton Terrace, with several panes of glass believed to have been smashed by offenders throwing rocks.
The incident had happened sometime between April 22 and April 26, police said.
Meanwhile on the Lyttleton Terrace strip of eateries between Williamson and Mitchell streets, broken shop windows have become a semi-regular occurrence, according to Crooked Kitchen owner Luke Goodson.
Several shops, including his own, had been impacted over an 18-month period, Mr Goodson said.
"There seems to have been a spate of them really. We had one here a year-and-a-half ago," he said.
"We're not sure whether it's night life, vagrancy or just general mischief."
"Next door had one last year and Jack [of JK BBQ] has had one now, so the trophy shop was nervous because he's next in line."
The problem was made worse by a lack of CCTV camera coverage in that section of the street, he said, and business owners had been discussing putting some new cameras up.
Hong Feng Ngu, or "Jack", who has only been in his barbecue shop for about a year, was hit with a bill of nearly $2000 after his windows were cracked one week night a fortnight ago.
What started off as "a little crack" had spread over a couple of days, with the windows just held together by the printed shopfront "sticker", which also needed to be replaced.
Mr Hong said while he was appreciative of the public seating area outside his business, there were people using it who regularly made a mess or caused problems there, including drunks and people fighting each other.
Cameras were needed, especially at night, to see what was going on, he said.
Xue Yue Jian, or "Johnny", who sold his fruit and vegetable shop on the side of the Lyttleton Centre walkway last year, had his windows smashed four or five times, starting with the day he moved in, in March 2017.
On New Year's Eve 2019 they had been smashed by bottles, he said, and on Christmas Eve 2021 someone ran a trolley into them.
Since the new owners took over, the windows had been broken again.
"You pay a lot to get them fixed," he said.
Business owners believed the availability of alcohol in the area was a significant problem, he said.
But the damage to premises was apparently often caused accidentally.
"You often have these drunks walk over and push their trolleys against the windows."
Several years ago local business owners had worked with police to reduce public drunkenness in the street and the security situation was "better now than a few years ago".
Other buildings in the area to have reportedly had windows smashed in recent weeks or months are the former 40 Winks shop on the corner of Mollison and Williamson streets, the premises that is now a Uniting op shop at 53-55 Williamson Street, the Centrelink building on the corner of St Andrew's Avenue and Mad Cow social enterprise in Hargreaves Street.
Meanwhile in Howard Street, Epsom, two weeks ago new business owner Bill Wang had a hole "shot" into the glass door of his play centre Little Ninja Warrior with soda bulbs.
The bulbs had been fired at the as-yet-unopen play centre building from a distance of about 50 to 55m, Mr Wang said.
Police had told him the two males responsible had probably used a length of pipe and shot the bulbs like a gun.
The incident happened at 1am and the business owner, who found a lot of bulbs strewn along the street, speculated the pair were alcohol or drug affected.
Although only one of the shots had pierced the glass, his door had to be replaced, at a cost of between $1000 and $1500.
Anyone with information can contact Bendigo Police station on 5448 1300 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
