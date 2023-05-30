Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Lyttleton Tce businesses in Bendigo suffer spate of broken windows

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:30am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Jack" Hong Feng Ngu, in the window of his shop JK BBQ which had to be replaced after it was cracked two weeks ago. Picture by Darren Howe
"Jack" Hong Feng Ngu, in the window of his shop JK BBQ which had to be replaced after it was cracked two weeks ago. Picture by Darren Howe

A call by Bendigo police for information about broken windows in Lyttleton Terrace has drawn attention to an issue that has been troubling businesses in the CBD for some time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.