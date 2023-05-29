Bendigo Junior Football League goals, scores and best players

UNDER-18 GIRLS
White Hills 2.4 4.6 7.9 9.12 (66)
Sandhurst 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS - White Hills: E.Cail 4, S.Sarre 3, T.Murphy 2. Sandhurst: L.Nihill 2
BEST - White Hills: K.Field, S.Sarre, K.Wild, E.Henery, K.Smith, C.Edwards. Sandhurst: A.Grist, C.Taylor, A.Franklin, T.Daly, L.Nihill, M.Mcloughlan
Woorinen Youth Girls 1.4 3.7 5.9 9.12 (66)
Eaglehawk 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.3 (3)
GOALS - Woorinen Youth Girls: I.Boulton 4, S.Johnston 3, S.Barry 1, L.Somerville 1.
BEST - Woorinen Youth Girls: L.Somerville, M.Allan, K.Davison, I.Boulton, M.Johnston. Eaglehawk: J.Gowty, I.James, N.Nisbet, C.Gibson, I.Hudson, J.Gibson
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Strathfieldsaye 0.2 1.5 3.5 4.5 (29)
Golden Square 1.0 2.0 2.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: N/A. Golden Square: C.Mandersloot 2, D.Woodhatch 1, L.Kornmann 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: T.Skipper, E.Nuttall, A.Boyd, S.Ward, S.Ryan, M.Dunn. Golden Square: G.Mcphee, L.Mansfield, E.Meharry, C.Mandersloot, L.Kornmann, M.Roberts
UNDER-14 GIRLS
White Hills 0.2 3.4 4.6 5.8 (38)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - White Hills: S.O'Connell 3, M.Clark 1, B.Mapperson 1. Strathfieldsaye: J.Wood 1, K.Molloy 1
BEST - White Hills: M.Alford, M.Morrison, G.Coller, Z.Reynolds, I.McLarty, E.Pickering. Strathfieldsaye: O.Fitzpatrick, I.Willows, C.Fitzgerald, T.Ryan, L.Mayman, D.McDonnell
Kangaroo Flat 2.2 3.4 3.5 4.7 (31)
Marong 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: R.sanders mcmahon 1, L.Benaim 1, T.Davis 1, E.Soe 1.
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: B.Rogers, E.Ahearn, E.Soe, L.Gilbee, M.Lindrea. Marong: T.Dudderidge, A.Wardell, A.Medhurst, L.Doye, K.Priest, P.Cunningham
Golden Square 1.0 1.1 2.1 2.2 (14)
Eaglehawk 0.7 0.7 0.9 0.14 (14)
GOALS - Golden Square: E.Brown 1, L.Walsh 1.
BEST - Golden Square: N.Costello, D.Kofoed, N.Tafili, L.Walsh, L.Kofoed, L.Soko. Eaglehawk: C.McQueen, A.Jones, Z.Hodgskiss, K.Virtue, T.Thorpe, I.Brown
UNDER-12 GIRLS
Eaglehawk 3.2 6.4 6.4 8.5 (53)
Marong 3.1 4.2 5.5 5.6 (36)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: M.Pollock 3, S.Metcalf 1, B.Moss 1, S.SmithMcMahon 1, I.Bell 1, A.Lange 1. Marong: T.Dudderidge 3, L.Johnson 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: D.Vallance, S.Metcalf, M.Pollock, S.SmithMcMahon, I.Bell. Marong: A.Wardell, undefined.null, L.Johnson
St Francis 1.0 5.4 8.8 11.8 (74)
Mt Pleasant 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - St Francis: A.Hope 3, M.Nielsen 2, S.Woodmore 2, Z.Grieve 1, C.O'Bree 1, A.Fraser 1. Mt Pleasant: J.Bowyer 1
BEST - St Francis: N/A. Mt Pleasant: L.Doak, J.Bowyer, D.Browne, A.Fleming-Marsh, S.Ticehurst, undefined.null
St Therese's 5.1 11.3 14.7 19.16 (130)
White Hills 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - St Therese's: E.Gretgrix 5, G.Bray 4, M.Bannan 4, L.Burn 1, M.Dalton 1, I.Kramer 1, E.Fletcher 1, A.Wainwright 1, Z.Barry 1.
BEST - St Therese's: M.Dalton, E.Gretgrix, V.Greenwell, M.Bannan, G.Bray, Q.Guthrie. White Hills: L.McGrath, T.Sawyer, S.Pearce, H.Molyneux, S.Alford
UNDER-16 SENIORS
Strathfieldsaye 5.4 7.8 10.8 12.9 (81)
Sandhurst Navy 1.1 4.3 6.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: E.Cousins 4, L.Matheson 2, D.Crawford 2, J.Tuohey 1, B.Masters 1, J.Molloy 1, S.Gibson 1. Sandhurst Navy: C.Reid 6, A.Weeks 1, A.Ladd 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: B.Masters, E.Cousins, W.Bartlett, T.Allan, E.Giddings, S.Hancock. Sandhurst Navy: C.Reid, N.Willits, M.Nihill, C.Bannan, O.McNamara, E.Harrop
Golden Square 6.2 10.4 12.8 15.15 (105)
Maryborough 1.0 1.0 1.2 2.4 (16)
GOALS - Golden Square: H.Wright 6, X.Grant 3, J.Kelly 2, B.Ritchie 2, B.Warfe 1, R.Brown 1. Maryborough: Z.Cicchini 1, A.Chadwick 1
BEST - Golden Square: H.Wright, X.Grant, J.Corr, J.Kelly, B.Ritchie, X.Cain. Maryborough: Z.Cicchini, L.Howell, N.Fraser, C.Mark, C.Wright, J.Skinner
Eaglehawk - - - - (58)
MGYCW - - - - (34)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: M.Pettersen 2, L.Barker 1, J.Coates-moore 1, J.Tewhata 1, T.Taylor 1, D.Vallance 1, M.Miller 1. MGYCW: A.Gray 2, L.Pigdon 1, D.Brown 1, Z.Whalen 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: D.Marsh, M.Miller, J.Coates-moore, L.Barker, W.Malone, I.Hunt. MGYCW: A.Gray, F.Mulcair, B.Quinlan-Fawcett, M.Holmes, C.Blandthorn, L.Adcock
Sandhurst Maroon 1.1 7.5 11.9 14.14 (98)
South Bendigo 0.1 1.2 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Sandhurst Maroon: O.Stewart 3, O.Cail 3, H.White 2, E.Austin 2, K.O'Hehir 1, M.Guthrie 1, L.Borchard 1, J.Bell 1. South Bendigo: J.Irwin 1, H.Purcell 1
BEST - Sandhurst Maroon: G.Hay, O.Cail, O.Farrelly, O.Stewart, C.Duke, L.Borchard. South Bendigo: L.Feuerherdt, C.Coll, E.McMahon, T.Hardingham, K.Hutchinson, A.Triplett
UNDER-16 RESERVES 2
LBU Cats 5.5 7.10 13.15 15.19 (109)
Marong 1.0 1.3 1.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS - LBU Cats: J.Brentnall 4, C.Mundie 3, C.Roberts 3, H.Condliffe 2, W.Hann 2, N.Mitchell 1, H.Lees 1. Marong: J.Miller 1, S.Miller 1
BEST - LBU Cats: N.Mitchell, C.Mundie, W.Hann, C.Roberts, J.Brentnall, M.Day. Marong: J.Larson, J.Hetherton, undefined.null, B.Smyth, T.Wakefield, H.Wilson
MGYCW 2.1 3.3 4.7 4.10 (34)
White Hills Red 0.3 1.6 3.7 3.11 (29)
GOALS - MGYCW: S.Neervoort 2, M.Lines 1, T.Blackman 1. White Hills Red: H.BARNETT 2, P.Kabalan 1
BEST - MGYCW: T.Brook, M.Lines, J.Douglas, S.Neervoort, O.Bowman, D.Wharton. White Hills Red: H.Kristiansen, C.Rowles, H.Clark, R.Riding, K.Pearce, K.Nieto
UNDER-16 RESERVES 1
White Hills Black 4.4 10.5 16.7 21.12 (138)
Huntly 0.2 0.5 0.6 1.8 (14)
GOALS - White Hills Black: P.Kabalan 4, J.McGrath 3, T.Schultz 3, C.Tobin 3, L.Rice 3, L.Cummings 2, F.Millar 2, J.Ratcliffe 1. Huntly: B.Miller 1
BEST - White Hills Black: F.Millar, C.Tobin, J.Ratcliffe, H.Middleton, T.Schultz, L.Rice. Huntly: M.Lawrence, B.Miller, Z.Marwood, K.Fitzpatrick, K.Loftus, N.Pellegrino
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 1.5 6.6 8.8 (56)
Strathfieldsaye 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.5 (11)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: B.Franken 3, O.Lowndes 2, Z.Cope 1, R.McNamara 1, J.Burns 1. Strathfieldsaye: R.Webster 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: R.McNamara, T.Blythman, O.Lowndes, J.Burns, B.Franken, B.Hancock. Strathfieldsaye: R.O'Donnell, J.DeAraugo, K.Villani, H.Bennett, N.Dunn, M.Elkington
UNDER-14 SENIORS
Strathfieldsaye 4.3 7.5 13.9 16.15 (111)
MGYCW 1.1 1.2 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: W.Mayes 3, A.Hand 3, C.Elliott 2, L.Sharam 2, D.Tyler 1, J.Mathews 1, T.Gardiner 1, S.Whitford 1, K.Hodgskiss 1, M.Mudoti 1. MGYCW: R.Davey 2
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: L.Edwards, S.Whitford, J.Mathews, D.Tyler, O.Perry, N.Fitzpatrick. MGYCW: J.Moresi, J.Wittingslow, D.Wallace, L.Hoctor, R.Grinham-Reid, C.Attard
Sandhurst 3.1 7.3 9.4 14.6 (90)
Golden Square 0.2 0.3 2.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS - Sandhurst: H.O'Callaghan 3, M.Connick 3, R.Travaglia 2, Z.MacDonald 2, G.O'Shea 2, J.Westley 1, C.Richardson 1. Golden Square: C.Macumber 1, J.Rosa 1
BEST - Sandhurst: M.Connick, G.O'Shea, R.Travaglia, E.Ryan, L.Cameron, J.Kelly. Golden Square: N.Pedrotti, W.Minne, N.Pollard, C.Ross, O.Dunne, B.Buhagiar
South Bendigo 2.3 5.7 7.11 11.15 (81)
Eaglehawk 2.0 4.1 5.2 8.4 (52)
GOALS - South Bendigo: L.Fyffe 4, S.Kearns 3, M.Nicholas 1, S.Carter 1, H.Turnbull 1. Eaglehawk: X.Stone 4, L.Wilson 1, Z.Farrow 1, Z.Shelton 1, A.Gill 1
BEST - South Bendigo: R.Newman, H.Turnbull, Z.Ralphs, H.Warne, undefined.null, X.Moore. Eaglehawk: L.Wilson, N.Howarth, J.Frankel, X.Stone, C.Hinton, A.Gill
UNDER-14 RESERVES 3
Golden Square 5.6 6.13 10.18 13.26 (104)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS - Golden Square: W.Donnelly 3, M.Nicholson 2, T.Morgan 2, S.Snell 2, T.Worbs 1, C.McKay 1, A.Brown 1, W.Stedman 1.
BEST - Golden Square: S.Snell, D.Martin, M.Nicholson, C.Scoble, N.Stewart, H.Zorbas. Kangaroo Flat: J.Thatcher, O.Bird, R.Mitchell, E.Mcbride, D.McWilliams, A.Caddy
MGYCW 1.0 3.2 3.2 3.3 (21)
South Bendigo 0.3 0.6 2.8 2.8 (20)
GOALS - MGYCW: X.Tingley 3. South Bendigo: N/A
BEST - MGYCW: Z.Brown, R.Demeo, X.Tingley, O.Emmerson, C.Dowler, Z.Nicholls. South Bendigo: C.Cook, T.Campbell, D.France, L.Byrnes, C.McClellan
UNDER-14 RESERVES 2
South Bendigo 2.6 3.7 9.15 10.17 (77)
Sandhurst 1.0 1.2 1.3 2.6 (18)
GOALS - South Bendigo: T.McMurray 2, C.Sullivan 1, T.Coombs 1, R.Diss 1, T.Henderson 1, F.Guzzo 1, W.Martin 1, H.Fizallen 1. Sandhurst: S.Rogers 1, T.Barry 1
BEST - South Bendigo: N.Poole, E.White, J.Stone, L.Bennett, R.Diss. Sandhurst: T.Byrne, T.Fraser, N.Rees, C.Fraser, D.Strachan, B.Kristiansen
Maryborough 1.4 4.8 7.10 11.14 (80)
Strathfieldsaye 2.2 3.4 4.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Maryborough: J.Humphrey 2, D.Bridges 2, C.Stevens 1, J.Smith 1, E.Tull 1, B.Bardsley 1, D.Hoban 1, E.Wings 1, O.Cassidy 1. Strathfieldsaye: E.Tonna-Dorling 3, B.Gamble 1, L.O'Brien 1
BEST - Maryborough: J.Humphrey, O.Cassidy, E.Wings, C.Stevens, A.Davis, M.Skinner. Strathfieldsaye: C.elliott, C.Williams, R.Read, A.Thompson, Z.Hope, H.Strachan
White Hills 2.3 3.4 4.10 5.16 (46)
Huntly Brown 2.0 4.2 4.4 5.4 (34)
GOALS - White Hills: B.Jorgensen 2, S.fuller 1, C.Dickins 1. Huntly Brown: J.Giudice 1, R.Marriott 1, R.Enright 1, J.Challis 1
BEST - White Hills: C.Dickins, B.Murley, R.Argus, J.Mahood, C.Shill, E.Paterson. Huntly Brown: R.Marriott, L.Wheelhouse, H.Archer, C.Wright, H.Hargadon, J.Challis
UNDER-14 RESERVES 1
Marong 3.6 6.11 7.12 7.13 (55)
Rochester 1.0 1.0 1.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Marong: W.Smith 2, J.Miller 2, M.O'Donnell 1, T.Tyler 1, B.Wells 1. Rochester: M.Boyack 2
BEST - Marong: W.Hope, J.Miller, K.O'Brien, C.Dudderidge, M.O'Donnell, B.Wells. Rochester: C.Watson, L.Hayes, C.James, R.Mountjoy, Z.Morgan, K.Cail
Strathfieldsaye 1.3 3.3 5.8 6.10 (46)
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 1.1 2.2 4.6 (30)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: O.Long 2, D.Tyler 1, K.Read 1, S.Worthington 1, N.Oldham 1. Kangaroo Flat: C.Woolley 1, I.Cole 1, S.Sharpe 1, A.Coghill 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: T.Sherwell, S.Cook, O.Long, S.Worthington, V.Bortolotto. Kangaroo Flat: N.Jennings, Z.TURNER, L.Barton, S.Sharpe, L.Chambers, S.Ahearn
UNDER-12D
White Hills Red 0.6 3.11 3.18 5.18 (48)
Eaglehawk Two Blues 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS - White Hills Red: T.Mclarty 1, R.Morton 1, H.Rothacker 1, A.Ezad 1, A.Saville 1. Eaglehawk Two Blues: J.Huntet 1
BEST - White Hills Red: D.Mills, H.Rothacker, A.Ezad, T.Nichols, L.Callanan. Eaglehawk Two Blues: J.Dea, K.Shelton, L.Blyth, J.Huntet, Z.Kelly, N.Ferrie
Golden Square 2.0 4.1 4.1 4.3 (27)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 1.1 1.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Golden Square: L.Gunn 2, I.Taylor 1, A.Keighran 1. Strathfieldsaye: C.Gardiner 1, B.Hodson 1, I.Oataway 1, D.Moroney-cook 1
BEST - Golden Square: N.Smith, J.Carmichael, P.Roberts, E.White, H.Morton, L.Baker. Strathfieldsaye: A.Bennett, C.Gardiner, B.Hodson, B.Wallis, C.Olsen, I.Oataway
South Bendigo 0.1 2.2 2.2 3.2 (20)
MGYCW 1.0 2.0 2.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS - South Bendigo: D.Thurgood 1, P.Watson Jr 1, H.Clementson 1. MGYCW: B.Bracey 1, Z.Sheahan 1, A.Langley 1
BEST - South Bendigo: D.Thurgood, D.Huddleston, M.Sharpe, P.Watson Jr, E.White, E.Obudzinski. MGYCW: X.Wallace, A.Derrick, A.Langley, F.Burgess, J.Elliott, A.Kawde
UNDER-12C
Marong 0.2 3.4 3.6 3.8 (26)
Strathfieldsaye 2.1 3.1 4.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS - Marong: J.Atkinson 1, C.McCurdy 1, T.Pearce 1. Strathfieldsaye: J.Dutra 2, R.Menzel 1, W.Martin 1
BEST - Marong: N.Carter, J.Cross, I.Gardam, C.Hanson, M.Ferguson, R.Roberts. Strathfieldsaye: H.Evans, W.Carlile, J.Dutra, R.Menzel, L.Richard
St Monicas 5.1 12.4 12.5 16.6 (102)
Golden Square 2.0 2.0 4.0 4.0 (24)
GOALS - St Monicas: E.Crocker 10, R.Gallagher 3, A.Keena 1, J.Pidoto 1, D.Riley 1. Golden Square: A.Griffin 2, A.Pitcher 1, R.Naughton-Stratford 1
BEST - St Monicas: E.Crocker, R.Gallagher, J.Pidoto, D.Bonnici, M.Bird, R.Bissett. Golden Square: B.Goodes, A.Singh, X.O'Grady, L.Liddell, F.Hodges, I.Berger
MGYCW 2.0 3.4 6.4 8.4 (52)
Kangaroo Flat 2.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS - MGYCW: H.Ruffell 3, B.Rogers 1, A.Phillips 1, A.Kyle 1, A.Hutton 1, J.Benaim 1. Kangaroo Flat: R.Grinter 1, J.Lower 1, H.Nelson 1
BEST - MGYCW: H.Ruffell, A.Kyle, B.Rogers, L.Brown, T.Drum, H.Rossignuolo. Kangaroo Flat: J.Lower, Z.Wharton, R.Gudge, R.Grinter, M.Lower, S.Hurley
St Francis 1.1 3.5 6.9 8.12 (60)
Huntly Brown 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.3 (3)
GOALS - St Francis: T.Harrop 2, R.Davies 2, A.Dickson 2, A.Dubyna 1, J.Fishley 1. Huntly Brown: N/A
BEST - St Francis: R.Davies, P.Horan, S.Hurford, D.Kanzamar, K.Finch, R.Marshall. Huntly Brown: L.Rostron, O.Rainsbury, H.Kleinert, J.Rothacker, M.Fahy, C.callanan
Heathcote 3.4 7.4 10.8 11.12 (78)
St Kilians St Peters Green0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Heathcote: C.Ruck 2, J.Aquilina 2, E.Longson 1, N.Burton 1, J.Mitchell 1, K.Willmot 1, J.Brooke 1, N.Barrett 1, C.Mitchell 1. St Kilians St Peters Green: B.Herdman 1
BEST - Heathcote: T.Foster, J.Aquilina, J.Mitchell, C.Ruck, K.Willmot, C.Mitchell. St Kilians St Peters Green: B.Herdman, K.Clark, T.Quin, B.McConvill, M.Chapman, M.Manley
Eaglehawk Hawks - - - - (54)
St Thereses - - - - (29)
GOALS - Eaglehawk Hawks: L.Hunt 4, P.Smith 2, S.Cossar 1, B.Stone 1. St Thereses: H.Rees 2, S.Davie 1, P.Sherwood 1
BEST - Eaglehawk Hawks: E.penno, Z.Dove, G.Hillard, L.Hunt, P.Smith, T.McQueen. St Thereses: P.Sherwood, A.Purdy, H.Bannan, O.Frilay, D.Kramer, B.Tonkin
UNDER-12B
South Bendigo 3.2 7.2 8.5 10.6 (66)
Eaglehawk Eagles 1.0 2.1 2.1 2.5 (17)
GOALS - South Bendigo: T.Floreani 4, C.Smythe 2, H.Galea 2, J.Thurgood 1, J.Cox 1. Eaglehawk Eagles: C.Powley 1, M.Fitt 1
BEST - South Bendigo: K.Weeks, T.Floreani, H.Long, H.Galea, C.Fyffe, J.King. Eaglehawk Eagles: W.Jackson, T.Turton, J.DENNIS, R.Button, E.Castle, B.Hunt
St Kilians St Peters Gold 2.6 4.8 5.13 5.17 (47)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters Gold: W.Scholtes 2, N.Maltby 1, T.Ralphs 1, O.Connolly 1. Strathfieldsaye: C.Casey 1, G.Ritchie 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters Gold: M.Haw, W.Scholtes, E.Willits, T.Ralphs, E.Mansfield, J.Hutchinson. Strathfieldsaye: F.Vaughan, H.Dooly, M.Dooly, C.Casey, A.Filo
Quarry Hill 0.1 1.2 2.4 4.4 (28)
Huntly Gold 0.0 2.0 3.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS - Quarry Hill: H.Knott 3, J.Richardson 1. Huntly Gold: T.Cowan 2, C.Luke 1, K.Manson 1
BEST - Quarry Hill: B.Martin, T.Peters, H.Cooney, H.Knott, T.Dunne, I.Ely. Huntly Gold: A.Davies, K.Manson, N.Campbell, J.Clark, T.Cowan, H.Mill
Castlemaine 4.3 4.5 6.10 10.10 (70)
St Thereses 1.0 1.2 2.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Castlemaine: L.Parsons 3, D.Brasher 2, S.Grainger 2, T.Cordy 1, J.Butler 1, C.Cordy 1. St Thereses: X.Mulqueen 2, Q.Casey 1, C.Harrington 1
BEST - Castlemaine: L.Parsons, D.Brasher, C.Cordy, F.Morgan, A.Harrington, S.Grainger. St Thereses: Q.Casey, C.Harrington, B.Rosa, L.Bell, X.Mulqueen, V.Hubble
UNDER-12A
Golden Square 3.1 3.6 4.13 4.13 (37)
MGYCW 0.1 0.1 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Golden Square: K.Shiels 1, J.Allen 1, L.Shatwell 1, J.Burke 1. MGYCW: N.Lowry 1, T.Watson 1
BEST - Golden Square: R.Norman, R.McLean, L.Fairley, W.Whyte, J.Read, A.Lethlean. MGYCW: N.Lowry, J.Farley, P.Murphy, M.Austin, T.Evans, J.Barker
Strathfieldsaye 2.5 4.8 5.11 8.12 (60)
St Thereses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: H.Svanosio 1, B.Mcdermott 1, K.Storer 1, J.Ingram 1, S.Davies 1, Z.Walker 1, E.Palmer 1, T.Brown 1.
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: H.Svanosio, L.Hancock, S.Davies, C.Cavill, E.Palmer, J.Monaghan. St Thereses: T.Hembrow, X.Potter, C.Whelan, T.McCarroll, D.Cakebread, C.Iredell
White Hills Black 2.3 4.4 8.7 9.7 (61)
St Francis 3.0 4.0 5.3 5.6 (36)
GOALS - White Hills Black: M.Polglase 3, N.Kalstrom 2, L.Schelfhout 2, R.Middleton 1, J.Yates 1. St Francis: J.Willis 2, T.Harrop 1, A.Horan 1, H.Ward 1
BEST - White Hills Black: M.Polglase, L.Schelfhout, J.Conlan, N.Kalstrom, D.Mullen, B.Young. St Francis: T.Harrop, B.Allan, W.Shadbolt, F.Todd, J.Willis, E.Place
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.