Tatura tames United men as Colts, Gully women dominate rivals

The CV League One Men championship race has tightened up after Tatura inflicted Shepparton United's first loss of the season.
The Ibises rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Shepparton United 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller on Sunday.
That result, combined with Shepparton South's 13-0 demolition of Strathfieldsaye Colts United, saw South grab a one-point lead at the top of the table.
Tatura moved into second place on 15 points, with Shepparton United third on 13 points albeit United has one game in hand.
Fourth-placed Epsom (13 points) missed a chance to move into the top three when it played out a 3-3 draw with Strathdale.
Spring Gully United stunned Eaglehawk 3-2 at Truscott Reserve on Saturday to move above the Borough into fifth place - four points behind Epsom.
Tatura's win was the best performance of the weekend.
The Ibises trailed United 2-0 early, got one goal back before half-time and then broke the game open with a blistering three-goal blitz in the early stages of the second-half.
"I wouldn't say it was our best performance because our first 25 minutes were very poor,'' Tatura coach Thomas Corso said.
"We made some changes 25 minutes in which led to our first goal and, in my opinion, we controlled the game for the rest of the half.
"To score three goals relatively quickly in the second-half was great.
"It was a big win for us. Every game is so important... so you have to put your best foot forward every week."
Cody Sellwood scored twice for Tatura and Tristan Zito and Cooper Gaustray added the other two goals.
Zito, who coached Tatura to last year's grand final win, has been in dominant form for the Ibises.
"Stepping out of the coaching role, he doesn't have as much responsibility and he has this new-found confidence,'' Corso said of Zito.
"He's in the best form I've seen him in for three or four years.
"He's playing with freedom and, for me, he's up there with the best in the competition."
Spring Gully scored its first win at Truscott Reserve under the coaching of Tony McQuillan.
Two goals from James Woods helped the Reds race to a 3-0 lead in the first-half, but two goals from Borough defender Brent Hamblin gave the Hawks the momentum going into the second-half.
Both teams had chances to score in the second-half, but the Reds clung on to record a confidence-boosting win.
"It was intense,'' McQuillan said.
"Credit to the lads for the way they stuck it out. Both keepers had quality games. It was a relief to hear the final whistle.
"To beat a team with championship-winning players was a credit to our boys.
"It was a win that we really needed for our confidence.
"It's been quite a few years since the club has won at Eaglehawk."
Epsom and Strathdale shared the points in a 3-3 draw at Beischer Park.
The Blues led 2-0 inside the first 25 minutes thanks to goals from Beau Hetherington and Alastair Merkel.
The Scorpions bounced back with goals to Josh Dwyer and Kyle Smith to level the scores before half-time.
Smith's second goal of the game gave Epsom a 3-2 lead before Strathdale substitute Keiann Tramm earned the Blues a point with a late goal.
A depleted Strathfieldsaye Colts United went down to title favourite Shepparton South 13-0.
According to Colts' president Phil Berry, the club only had 13 fit players to play in its two men's matches.
"We had two fresh players to play the division one game and everyone else had to play two matches,'' Berry said.
"We had COVID, illness and a lot of injuries. We weren't close to our full squad."
Strathdale was in a similar position the week before, but its match against Shepparton United was postponed.
Colts are now five points behind Strathdale at the bottom of the table.
The club which finishes last will be relegated to League Two next year.
Golden City took a big step towards claiming the League Two Men championship when it defeated La Trobe Uni.
Harrison Morley's goal clinched the three points in a 1-0 win that extended Golden City's lead to five points.
The Rams are well-placed to earn promotion to the top division in 2024.
Top teams Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Spring Gully showed their class in CV League One Women action.
Reigning premier Colts disposed of Shepparton South 5-1, while the Reds outclassed Eaglehawk 9-1.
The catalyst for Colts' win was star forward Rebecca Berry, who scored four of her side's five goals.
Youngster Zoe Cail opened the scoring for Colts and Berry slammed home the next four.
"We only had 12 players, which made things a bit difficult,'' Colts' coach Phil Berry said.
"Shepparton South is only a young side, but they kept at it all game and made sure it wasn't an easy game for us.
"We did what we had to do and we'll keep on motoring on."
Berry said the consistent Lauren White was superb in defence for Colts.
Colts maintained their three-point lead over Spring Gully United in the race for the League One Women championship.
The Reds were ruthless in their emphatic 9-1 thrashing of Eaglehawk at Truscott Reserve.
Paige Conder (four goals) and Letesha Bawden (three goals) caused havoc up front for Spring Gully.
Charlie Guillou and Ella Kirby also scored for the Reds.
"Eaglehawk has improved this year, but we played really for the full 90 minutes,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"I couldn't have been any happier in the way we played.
"Previously this year we've played well for 45 minutes, but we hadn't put together a full 90 minutes.
"We were clinical, it was a good performance across the board."
Tatura moved into third place on the ladder after it defeated Shepparton United 1-0.
The Ibises are three points behind second-placed Spring Gully.
The championship seasons go into recess for the next two weeks.
Next weekend is round two of the League Cup and no games will be played on the long weekend in June.
Championship action resumes on the weekend of June 16-17.
