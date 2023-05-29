Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Tatura tames United men as Colts, Gully women dominate rivals

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristan Zito and Cody Sellwood dominated for Tatura in Sunday's win over Shepparton United. Picture by Noni Hyett
Tristan Zito and Cody Sellwood dominated for Tatura in Sunday's win over Shepparton United. Picture by Noni Hyett

The CV League One Men championship race has tightened up after Tatura inflicted Shepparton United's first loss of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.