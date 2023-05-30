South Bendigo isn't far off the pace in the 2023 BFNL season, even after losing their past two games, both at home.
In those games, they were right in the contest until the final term against top-of-the-table Sandhurst and almost snuck home against last year's Grand Finalists Strathfieldsaye on the weekend.
Sitting at 3-3 and with Maryborough, Gisborne (home) and Castlemaine in the next three weeks, they could easily sit 6-3 at the season's midway point, ready to assault the back half of the campaign.
But coach Nathan Horbury isn't shying away from a couple of glaring issues that need rectifying quickly.
It is three games in a row now the Bloods have started slowly, and it probably cost them the four points on the weekend.
"We can't afford to keep starting like that," Horbury said.
"It's even more disappointing that we're speaking about it and not putting our plans into action."
While being slow out of the blocks is a mental problem, there is a more tangible issue that has Horbury more concerned.
On a dry day at Harry Trott, the Bloods went at 60 per cent kicking efficacy after an average afternoon with the ball in hand the week before against Sandhurst as well.
"I would hate to be one of our forwards at the moment with the way we're putting the footy inside 50," Horbury said.
"We had a lot of the play like we did against Sandhurst but seemed to always kick it to a one versus two."
The Storm took 25 intercept marks for the day - the equal third most for the season - which was plus ten on the Bloods.
"We're just not playing smart footy - when we do the hard work to get into that spot, you just have to finish your work," Horbury said.
"The good sign is we're getting the footy which shows were doing a fair bit right, so once we get these facets down pat, we'll know we can match it with any side as we did against Golden Square."
Horbury said he could bring some of his better ball users closer to the contest in the coming weeks.
Braydan Torpey's deadly left foot can sieve open the stingiest of defences, but Horbury believes they may not be utilising one of their best kicks to the fullest.
"We speak about it a lot that we want the ball in our better user's hands, and it might be an idea that we bring Braydan a bit higher up the ground so we can have him pumping the ball inside 50," he said.
"He's currently at half-back, so it's a bit hard when we move the ball quickly for him to play that role, considering he's in our defensive 50.
"It's definitely an option to bring him up onto a wing or around the ball, so he's our last kick."
If the Bloods can rectify their forward 50 entries, they have shown their front six is as dangerous as any in the competition.
Brock Harvey, William Keck and Steven Stroobants all exude X factor and showed they can put a score on the board with limited opportunities.
Keck's four-goal 18 disposal performance on Saturday was brilliant, while Stroobants kicked three from only eight disposals.
