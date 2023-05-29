Catherine McAuley College triumphed in Monday's Sandhurst Division Year 7/8 Girls Football Carnival at Marist College.
Marist College, Catherine McAuley College and Bendigo South East Secondary School competed at the carnival.
The tournament was played in a round-robin format, with Marist College sneaking home in the opener over BSESC by seven points.
CMC faced BSESC in the next contest and comfortably won by five goals.
The final match between CMC and Marist College became a virtual grand final, with the winner to head to Swan Hill for the Loddon Mallee Finals.
CMC proved too strong, winning by 24 points.
Matches were played over two 18-minute halves.
Results:
Match one: Marist College 3.3 (21) defeated BSESC 2.2 (14)
Match two: CMC 5.3 (33) defeated BSESC 0.2 (2)
Match three: CMC 4.6 (30) defeated Marist College 1.0 (6)
