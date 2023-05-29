Bendigo Advertiser
Sandhurst Division Year 7/8 Girls Football Carnival

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 5:00pm
Action during the Sandhurst Division Year 7/8 footy carnival. Picture by Darren Howe
Action during the Sandhurst Division Year 7/8 footy carnival. Picture by Darren Howe

Catherine McAuley College triumphed in Monday's Sandhurst Division Year 7/8 Girls Football Carnival at Marist College.

