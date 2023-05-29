Coles Bendigo is once again joining in the fight against motor neurone disease.
The supermarket is selling Big Freeze beanies for the ninth annual FightMND campaign.
Bendigo has been a part of the campaigns since 2018, with Coles stores in Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat raising more than $270,000 across five years.
Last year, Coles Bendigo raised more than $43,000 through beanie sales, setting a local record.
Customer service manager Donna Hug said she was thrilled to be part of the fight to find effective treatments and a cure for motor neurone disease.
"I think it's really important because we're not just raising money, but we are also making customers and the community aware of the what [the beanies] stand for," she said.
Big Freeze 9 beanies are now available in all Coles supermarkets, selected Coles Express sites and via Coles Online, with 100 per cent of funds from beanies sales going to FightMND.
