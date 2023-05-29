TAFE has given Caroline Tarran a "once-in-a-lifetime" chance to mentor First Nation's students.
"I love giving our First Nations people the opportunity to study, breaking down the barriers and questions. I love seeing the students succeed and being part of their journey," she said.
The Bendigo TAFE staffer studied with the organisation and now has "meaningful" work training people delivering family services in First Nations communities.
Ms Tarran moved back to her hometown Bendigo four years ago seeking a career change after working in Melbourne in customer service and hospitality.
Through Bendigo TAFE, she enrolled in a Diploma of Community Services, and then found work placement at the Indigenous Education Centre as a Koorie liaison officer.
"While I was in my role as Koorie liaison officer, my manager Lee-Anne Habel told me she believed in her staff doing professional development and encouraged me to do the teacher training course, which will allow me to teach once I get industry experience," she said.
"Lee-Anne gave me the time to attend classes and study sessions, with the rest of the Indigenous Education team supporting me."
According to Bendigo TAFE, the teacher training course, a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment, was customised for First Nations students.
"It was an Indigenous cohort so that made it more special," she said.
"I felt comfortable in the class and I felt that we all supported each other. We were part of the first successful group of Indigenous teachers to graduate.
Ms Tarran said felt "privileged" to be in her role with Bendigo TAFE.
"My students have lived experience and work experience, and the training I'm delivering is allowing them to get a qualification to expand opportunities within their own roles or move up to management," she said.
"It's also about enabling them to gain confidence that will in turn help them grow in their own work in servicing our First Nations community."
Bendigo TAFE's Indigenous Education Centre was designed to support First Nations students by providing a welcoming environment and dedicated support.
