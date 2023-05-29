Saturday afternoon brought many a wide smile to long-suffering Kangaroo Flat supporters.
The green and white hadn't beaten Eaglehawk since round two, 2016, but the Roos thrilling three-point win put that undesirable hoodoo to rest.
It was also the first time they had defeated a side other than Castlemaine or Maryborough since round seven, 2019.
There was understandably unconfined joy at Dower Park on Saturday night from the youngest fan up to senior coach Nathan Johns - this win meant a great deal.
"From a personal point of view, that's the best win I've had in my senior coaching career," Johns said.
"As it was for a lot of the players, even the ones who've played in grand final sides, said the crowd noise on Saturday afternoon beat those games.
"I had people come up to me in the rooms with smiles and hope on their faces to tell me it's the best they've seen us play in 15 years, so it was a really special day."
There had been warning signs the Roos were due to cause a shock leading into the contest.
They are the only side to truly challenge Sandhurst for four quarters in 2023 and were competitive for periods in their defeats to Gisborne and South Bendigo.
But few, if any, would have foreseen the Roos would cause the upset of the season.
That is besides Johns, who last week predicted they'd "take a scalp or two" during a tough stretch of games that began on Saturday and sees them play Strathfieldsaye (away), Kyneton (away) and Golden Square in the next three weeks.
"I know what the outcome will be if we keep working, but to see such a young group execute our game plan and come away with arguably the club's biggest scalp in the past eight years, it's very pleasing," Johns said.
"To see all our supporters come out and support the boys in a gruelling match, I was thrilled the whole club could enjoy the spectacle."
The win reaffirms the direction Johns and the club are taking with a large focus on youth and development from the grades below.
Their reserves side is currently 4-2, while numerous youngsters have taken the step up to senior footy and have not looked out of place.
"What the weekend showed to the people who still had questions within our four walls is that we are heading in the right direction," Johns said.
"Our reserves are taking some scalps of their own, so you can see what we're doing Monday to Friday is starting to pay dividends from the bottom up."
One of the promising teenage talents was the weekend's hero and debutant, Ryan Savy, who snapped the winner deep into time-on.
"I got a call on Friday morning saying we needed to replace Angus Grant due to sickness and that one of our back-up ruckmen also couldn't play, so the stars aligned for Ryan," Johns said.
"He's one of those kids where training is pretty easy for him with his natural talent, so we've held him back for a bit and made him earn it, which he has done."
There are blue skies ahead for the Roos, but Johns is under no illusion that they still have a long way to go to challenge the best consistently.
"We're a young group, and we're still learning, which we did a lot of on the weekend," he said
"It gave us confidence that our system can stack up when challenged.
"As a coach, I've got no problem going into games as underdogs with people writing us off.
"In the past, they'd have been correct to do that, but there's no ceiling to what this group can do."
