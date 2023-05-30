An emotional new documentary exploring Australia's "dual identity" will screen in Bendigo as part of Reconciliation Week on Saturday.
The Last Daughter - which is being jointly presented by the Central Victorian Indigenous Film Festival and Castlemaine's Documentary Festival, C-Doc - tells the story of Wiradjuri woman Brenda Matthews.
Brenda's earliest memories were of growing up in a loving white foster family before she was suddenly taken away and returned to her Aboriginal family.
Decades later, feeling "disconnected from both halves of her life", Brenda embarks on a journey to unearth the truth about her past and reconcile the two sides of her family.
Along the way she uncovers "long-buried secrets, government lies, and the possibility for deeper connections to family and culture".
Made as a "non-hierarchical" collaboration between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal cast and crew, The Lost Daughter was directed by Nathaniel Schmidt, with Brenda and Indigenous academic Larissa Behrendt both also credited with directing roles.
Brenda has described herself as on a quest to bring Australia's black and white worlds together and is appealing for people to hold and join screenings and help spread a message about truth and healing.
According to C-Doc director Claire Jager, the documentary tells a deeply moving story.
"There's nothing sentimental about it but it's very beautiful, very evocative," she said.
"It's just a wonderful Reconciliation story."
For C-Doc, the film - which screens at the Engine Room in View St at 6pm on Saturday, June 3 - is a forerunner of the Castlemaine Documentary Festival in mid-June.
From June 16 to 18 eight feature documentaries will be screened and four panel talks held at Castlemaine's Theatre Royal, with the festival, now in its ninth year, also offering a second, "micro" venue with its own program, in a yurt.
Among C-Doc's diverse offerings is the "world premiere" of locally-made Equal the Context, a documentary about the "complex journey of inclusion and belonging" of the newly formed Mount Alexander Falcons women's footy club.
At the other end of the cinematic spectrum is the silent 1925 film, Grass, a "testament to the forces of nature and the human spirit", which will be shown with a specially commissioned live music score played by Ballarat duo ZOJ and featuring traditional Persian instrument the kamancheh.
Grass portrays the annual migration event of 50,000 nomadic Bakhtiari tribespeople and half a million animals in search of fresh grasslands, their perilous journey taking them across a raging river and over sheer snow-covered mountains before they finally descend into their winter pasture in Iran.
From a film about trailblazing female war correspondents (Trained to See) and one about a famous art heist (The Thief Collector) to a documentary following glaciologists on ground-breaking climate change expeditions over the Greenland Inland Ice Sheet (Into the Ice), this eclectic festival serves up a wealth of world stories to central Victorian audiences.
"We seek out great films and they're generally films that you're not going to get a chance to see anywhere else," festival director Claire Jager says.
