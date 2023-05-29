Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Thunder go 2-2 after commanding win over North Bendigo

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Thunder's Stephanie McDonald has a set shot. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Thunder's Stephanie McDonald has a set shot. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Thunder returned to the winners' list for the first time since the opening weekend during CVFLW round five action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.