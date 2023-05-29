Bendigo Thunder returned to the winners' list for the first time since the opening weekend during CVFLW round five action.
The 18.14 (122) to 1.0 (6) victory over North Bendigo was their first four points in over a month and evened their ledger at 2-2 ahead of a massive contest against undefeated Castlemaine this Sunday.
It was a slow start for the Thunder, who took an eleven-point lead into quarter time, with Tanika Thomson kicking the Bulldogs' only goal for the day during the term.
The Thunder were able to work their way into the contest in the second stanza nailing seven goals.
Thunder coach Terry Burt was pleased with the victory.
"The winning feeling is always a nice one, but you always have to treat your opposition with respect, and they gave us a run for it early with our slow start," Burt said.
"The second and last quarters, we played good footy with our forward line and off-the-ball structure looking much improved, so it was good to get back on the winners' list."
In only her second game for the club, former Bendigo Pioneer Serryn Eenjes nailed four goals.
Regular stars Jessica Kennedy and skipper Shae-Lee Murphy Blake were also amongst the best, but it was makeshift ruck Karleigh Whyte who Burt gave the biggest wrap to.
"We've been decimated with our ruck stocks, so we needed to put Karleigh (Whyte) in there, who's our usual full-back, and she set us up well early," Burt said.
"Shae-Lee Murphy-Blake and Jessica Kennedy were great as usual, and Serryn (Eenjes) is providing a real focal point for us at centre half forward."
What left Burt most pleased was the evenness of the performance, with nine individual goal scorers recorded.
"It was a nice even spread in our forward line, which was pretty good to see," Burt said.
"I like an even spread - it's not great when you've only got two or three people dominating."
Elsewhere in the CVFLW, Woorinen also recorded their second win of the season with an impressive 8.16 (64) to 0.1 (1) victory against Eaglehawk.
Jemma Meehan, Madeleine Jeans and the Hazlett sisters Katelyn and Carlee were among the best, while Samantha Johnston kicked three.
Castlemaine enhanced their premiership favouritism on Friday night, keeping second-placed Golden Square goalless during their 8.10 (58) to 0.2 (2) win at Wade Street.
The usual suspects, Rachel Thomas, Aisling Tupper, Abbey Bertram and Jemma Finning, were again in the Magpies' best.
Eloise Gretgrix extended her lead to ten at the top of the league's goal-kicking leader board slotting three under the lights.
