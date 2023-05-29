The City of Greater Bendigo is calling for older adults to join its Positive Ageing Advisory Committee (PAAC).
Six community members aged 50 or over who are actively involved with older people are needed for the advisory group, which is expected to meet six times a year.
Members would need to to demonstrate an ability to represent the views and needs of older adults at meetings and contribute to positive ageing in the community, the council said.
The committee is tasked with increasing opportunities for local older adults to participate in and contribute to activities, advocate for the improvement of the physical and mental wellbeing of Bendigo's older adults and integrate the needs and interests of older adults into relevant City plans and projects, the council's community partnerships manager, Andie West, said.
"This is an opportunity for older local residents to contribute to positive ageing initiatives in Greater Bendigo," she said.
Expressions of interest are open until June 20 and can be made online or in writing.
For further information or to request a written expression of interest form contact Megan Goode on 1300 002 642 or via email at m.goode@bendigo.vic.gov.au
