Melbourne Storm forward Josh King has been touring schools in Bendigo delivering a message to bright-minded students to follow their dream - but be sure to have a back-up plan.
King, who previously plied his trade at fellow NRL side Newcastle Knights, is encouraging all young people to try their hardest to get to where they want to go, but be mindful of securing work.
The NRL forward is an electrician by trade and said the knowledge of having secure employment options if playing sport didn't work out allowed him to channel everything into trying to make it as a professional athlete.
Mr King said he wanted to show young people it was possible to achieve anything if they put their mind to it.
"At the start of my career I was juggling doing an apprenticeship while also playing rugby league," he said.
"(I am) just trying to give them some insight into, I guess, some of the things I navigated through and try and help them and maybe they can learn something off of me and instil a bit of belief that anything is possible."
King grew up in the small mining community of Singleton, a town north-east of Newcastle, where he first began his work as an electrician after finishing year 12.
However, while studying, he was also heavily involved in the Knights' development program playing at the under-16, 18 and 20 grades.
It was when King turned 20 that he had the opportunity to participate fully with the Knights during a pre-season, but had to use all of his annual leave to do so.
In 2016 he made his debut and has gone on to play in over 110 NRL matches, far exceeding the average career of just over 50 games.
King said he completed his studies while playing and has since become a fully qualified tradesman.
"I'm from a small town of Singleton in New South Wales, I really shouldn't be in Melbourne playing rugby league if you really want to do the math on it," he said.
"But I am here and I made it here through hard work and sacrifice. Anyone can do that. I was never the most talented or the fastest.
"I think for me, doing my apprenticeship almost set me up to be able to give everything to rugby league."
The Melbourne Storm star said it was important for him and others who wanted to be professional athletes to think about life after the final whistle given the very short life span of sports players.
"A professional sports person may play until they are in the mid-30s so they have still got 30 years of working life ahead of them," he said.
"I wanted to make sure that whatever I am doing ... I will always have (a trade) to go back to."
King urged young people to make sure they have "plans in place" to allow them to pursue their dreams while also covering them for if the worst were to happen.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
