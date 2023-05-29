DEVELOPERS want to build a five-storey apartment block with shops on a prominent slice of land in the city centre.
They have asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to build 14 apartments and two ground floor commercial tenancies.
The development would transform vacant land at 24-26 Garsed Street.
The apartments would have a mix of one and two bedrooms.
Apartments on the fifth floor would be set back from the street so that they were not as visible to people standing in Garsed Street, in one of a series of measures architects had used to stop the building looking too bulky.
That would also help developers dealing with a council that prefers its buildings to be a maximum 12 metres high.
Architects' designs were "deliberately contemporary", developers said.
Developers would build 17 car spaces across two basement levels.
Their traffic consultants did not expect the two ground floor shops to trigger a shortfall in car park spaces.
They had run a traffic count and found 97 parks were typically free in an area featuring 210 spaces.
The traffic consultants expected most customers to be walk-ups already parked elsewhere for shopping trips, along with people who had come into town on public transport or who lived and worked in the area.
"Therefore, the demand for car parking associated with the shop component of the development is expected to be minimal," they said.
The proposed apartment building would further transform a block already witnessing great change.
It would rise directly behind another five-storey building at 23 Wills Street, which is currently under construction.
Developers say the Garsed Street site would share a landscaped open space with the Wills Street building.
The council had previously earmarked the area for higher density housing to deal with a rapidly growing population.
The Garsed Street developers hoped their mix of ground floor shops and apartments would meet with approval from the council, which had championed such an approach in the past.
They have left the door open to consultations with the council over exact design outcomes.
"We look forward to working with council to formulate a suitable final approval subject to appropriate conditions," their planning consultants said in paperwork lodged with the city's planning unit.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
