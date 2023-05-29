Rainfall was lower over the weekend around central Victoria than it was in the 24 hours to Friday morning, when a lot of places recorded falls above 10mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
"There was a little bit extra over the weekend but really it would've been that Thursday-Friday that people would've been noticing as more useful in the sense of double figures of rainfall," BOM meteorologist Helen Reid told the Advertiser.
"It is nice to have had double figures in the rain gauges last week but there's not much coming through again until possibly the start of next week."
While Bendigo picked up 7.2mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday morning, combining with 10.8mm in the 24 hours to Friday morning, Castlemaine had received only 1mm on Sunday but 9mm on Wednesday and Thursday.
Maryborough got 4.2mm in the gauge over the weekend and 3.8mm in the days before Friday.
"It's a bit hit and miss," Ms Reid said. "You haven't got that sense of a broad cloud band bringing across widespread rainfall. it's a bit patchy so some of them picked up more than others."
IN OTHER NEWS:
While further east there would be more rainfall Bendigo could only expect to "collect bits and pieces" in the coming week.
"You'll just be getting a millimetre here and there just to hopefully keep that sense of moisture in the ground but in terms of actually putting something into the ground, it won't be until next week, at this stage," Ms Reid said.
Temperatures, although somewhat lower during the day as we head into June, should not be too cold this week, with expected lows of 7, 8 or 9 degrees.
Last week's "broad area of clear skies" saw minimum temperatures dip below zero - on Monday it was -1.1 at Bendigo airport and -1.4 at Redesdale - but this week's cloud cover would act as "a little bit of a blanket to keep whatever warmth there is in".
Winds associated with a cold front moving through in recent days had mainly affected higher terrains, while locally Bendigo had experienced only "a little cold front sneaking through rather than a big blast which takes everyone out".
However, a sheep grazier's warning is in place for exposed livestock.
Low cloud or fog this morning associated with humidity was likely again tomorrow with similar weather conditions expected.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.