Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo and central Victoria get low falls over weekend

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 29 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman walks through rain in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe
A woman walks through rain in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

Rainfall was lower over the weekend around central Victoria than it was in the 24 hours to Friday morning, when a lot of places recorded falls above 10mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.