A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Sunbury on Sunday night but there have been no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.
The quake struck at a depth of 3km at 11.41pm on Sunday, according to Geoscience Australia.
Thousands of people contacted the agency to report they had felt the shaking.
Seismology Research Centre Chief Scientist Adam Pascale took to Twitter to say it had been the largest earthquake in over 100 years in the Melbourne metropolitan area.
"We've had 21,386 reports so far - some as far north as Bendigo and as far south as Hobart," he said.
