Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Slick Sandhurst soars to 6-0 record in BFNL

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 28 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Wright kicked seven goals for Sandhurst against Maryborough.
Lachlan Wright kicked seven goals for Sandhurst against Maryborough.

Sandhurst is the only undefeated team in the BFNL after it thumped Maryborough by 205 points at the QEO on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.