Sandhurst is the only undefeated team in the BFNL after it thumped Maryborough by 205 points at the QEO on Saturday.
The Dragons held the Magpies goalless in the 31.23 (209) to 0.4 (4) victory to improve to a league-best 6-0 record.
"From our end we were lucky enough to get through without injuries, which is something we haven't had in any of our matches this season,'' Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow said.
"We've had four or five changes every week, so to get through the game without any more injuries ahead of next week's game at Gisborne was really pleasing.
"We're really happy with the defensive side of our game at the moment.
"We were well-structured and well set-up (against Maryborough) and our ball movement was really good."
The Dragons had eight players kick multiple goals, led by Lachlan Wright (seven), Andrew Collins (four), Nick Stagg (four) and Matt Thornton (four).
Midfielder Noah Walsh continued his great form. The ball magnet had a mountain of possessions and swept forward to kick three goals.
Lachie Hood, Wright and Stagg were four-quarter contributors for the Dragons, while Matt Wilkinson's addition to the Dragon midfield has been a success.
The undermanned Magpies never gave up, but they don't have the stocks to match it with the top teams in the BFNL.
Kya Lanfranchi, James Macer and Joel Swatton were the Pies' best, while Chris Freeman and Jake Postle did their best to stem the flow of goals.
It doesn't get much easier for the Magpies in the coming weeks.
To round out the first half of the season they face finalists from 2022 - South Bendigo (home), Strathfieldsaye (home) and Gisborne (away).
The Dragons need to defeat Gisborne (away), Castlemaine (home) and Eaglehawk (away) to complete a perfect first half of the season.
The Dragons rested key forward Cobi Maxted from Saturday's game and he is expected to return against Gisborne.
