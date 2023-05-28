Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Pioneers girls snap losing streak in brilliant style

By Adam Bourke
May 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Lucia Painter was best on ground in the Pioneers' win over the Northern Territory. File picture by Brendan McCarthy
Lucia Painter was best on ground in the Pioneers' win over the Northern Territory. File picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Bendigo Pioneers celebrated their second win of the Coates Talent League Girls season with a confidence-boosting 23-point win over the Northern Territory in Melbourne on Sunday.

