Bendigo Pioneers girls snap losing streak in brilliant style

The Bendigo Pioneers celebrated their second win of the Coates Talent League Girls season with a confidence-boosting 23-point win over the Northern Territory in Melbourne on Sunday.
The Pioneers showed great resilience to bounce back from a 15-goal loss to Geelong the previous week.
In their best defensive performance of the season, the Pioneers defeated the Northern Territory 6.10 (46) to 3.5 (23).
The Pioneers were led superbly by inside midfielder Lucia Painter, who dominated clearances.
Painter has been in the Pioneers' best players in four of the club's six matches this season.
Jemmika Douglas kicked two goals, while Stephanie Demeo showed her class with a brilliant four-quarter effort.
Keely Fullerton, Sasha Pearce and Lola Modoo were also named in the Pioneers' best.
Brydi Lewis kicked two goals for the Pioneers and one of the highlights of the day was a goal to first-gamer Gabby Drage.
Bryde O'Rourke, the Pioneers most consistent forward this season, was rewarded for her hard work with a goal.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and lifted the Pioneers to 13th place with a 2-4 record.
Their previous win this season was against the Murray Bushrangers in round one.
The Pioneers are back in Melbourne next Saturday to play the Dandenong Stingrays at Shepley Oval from noon.
The Stingrays are in 11th place on the ladder.
