NBL1: Perfect 4-0 weekend for Braves men and women

THE Bendigo Braves men and women's teams emerged from their pair of NBL1 weekend double-headers with a perfect 4-0 record.
The undefeated Braves' women are now 12-0 after beating Geelong at home on Saturday night and backing up with a road win over Ringwood on Sunday.
Geelong traveled to Bendigo's Red Energy Arena riding the confidence of a five-game winning streak, but for the second time this season fell to the Braves.
After scores had been level 34-34 at half-time the Braves lifted a gear and had the better of the second half, powering away to a 92-75 win.
Fresh off being named in the Australian Opals Asia Cup squad, Amy Atwell poured in 32 points - the most by a Braves women's player this season.
Atwell nailed seven three-pointers, while the Braves also got 25 points from Megan McKay and a 15 point, 10 assist double-double from Kelly Wilson.
On Sunday the Braves produced a stifling defensive effort in what was an 88-49 hammering of Ringwood.
Bendigo led by just one point at quarter-time, 24-23, before outscoring the Hawks 64-26 over the remainder of the game.
The Hawks shot just 20-of-72 from the floor, while the Braves' duo of Atwell (27 points) and McKay (24) combined to outscore Ringwood on their own.
Atwell and McKay also hauled down 14 rebounds each in the 39-point rout.
Meanwhile, for the first time this season the Braves men have strung together back-to-back wins.
On Saturday night the Braves at home halted Geelong's six-game winning streak.
Geelong had started the final quarter leading by one, but the Braves took charge in the final term to prevail 109-97.
Bijan Johnson delivered the most dominant offensive performance by a Braves player this season with 38 points to go with seven assists.
Johnson was hot from long-range making seven-of-10 three pointers, while Luke Rosendale nailed five three-pointers in his 21 points.
Saturday night's momentum carried over to Sunday for the Braves, who again cracked triple figures in their 107-93 win over Ringwood that improves their record to 5-7 as they climbed from 17th at the start of the weekend to 13th.
Lat Mayen (26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists) had a strong all-round game for the Braves in the win.
