Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

NBL1: Perfect 4-0 weekend for Braves men and women

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Atwell had a season-high 32 points for the Bendigo Braves women against Geelong on Saturday night. Pictures by Darren Howe
Amy Atwell had a season-high 32 points for the Bendigo Braves women against Geelong on Saturday night. Pictures by Darren Howe

THE Bendigo Braves men and women's teams emerged from their pair of NBL1 weekend double-headers with a perfect 4-0 record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.