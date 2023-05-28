On a soggy and cold Sunday afternoon at the QEO, the Bendigo Pioneers fell just short in a tight tussle with the Western Jets.
Trailing by 25 points early in the last quarter, the Pioneers opened the shackles in conditions not suited to attacking footy which almost paid dividends if not for poor kicking.
Two goals in quick succession from Eli Pearce and Dayten Uerata brought the margin back to 10 points, but it was as close as the Pioneers got.
Uerata missed a set shot from 40 meters out with two minutes remaining which left the scores on the siren at 9.13 (67) to 7.15 (57).
Pioneers assistant coach Jeremy Bodi was frustrated with the missed opportunity.
"Out of our six matches, that was the most inconsistent game we've played," Rodi said.
"The fact we only lost by so little shows how good a side we can be, but those lapses where an opposition kicks a couple of goals quickly are really letting us down."
Still missing a host of players, including Harley Reid, the loss has the Pioneers sitting at 3-3 ahead of a massive game away to the powerful Dandenong Stingrays next week.
Earlier, the Jets snared the ascendency from the opening bounce thanks to some good ruck work from their big man Lucas Impey.
The Jets kicked three of the first four and dominated territory, but a five-minute burst from Pioneers full forward Hugh Byrne that included two goals from three score involvements gave the Pioneers the lead at the first change.
Following the interval, the Jets continued their territorial advantage, locking the ball inside their attacking 50 for ten minutes at one point.
This time they were able to hit the scoreboard, taking a 19-point lead into the main break that should have been less if not for three posters by the Pioneers.
Rodi was disappointed with the composure of their defensive 50 exits.
"We tended to panic and rush it throughout the day, especially in that second quarter," Rodi said.
"We speak about fast composure of being able to move the ball quickly while staying composed when exiting our back half, but there wasn't much of that today."
The Pioneers midfield gained the ascendency in an impressive third term, with William Rhode slotting through his first after a lengthy delay that required a stretcher for an injured Jets player.
When Tobie Travaglia bobbed up in the goal square to reduce the margin to a single kick, it appeared the Pioneers might run over the top.
Two goals in red time for the Jets quashed those hopes, however, as the margin remained the same at three-quarter-time as it did at the half.
Byrne, Archer Day-Wicks, Jacob Nihill and Eli Pearce were the best for the Pioneers, with Rodi labelling Day-Wicks' current form as "sensational."
"Archer was phenomenal again," Rodi said.
"His performances consistently over the past five weeks, including for Sandhurst, has been brilliant and considering he's a bottom ager, it's pretty impressive what he's doing."
Xavier Carter unselfishly gave away a certain goal to Pearce in the last quarter due to dislocating his finger in the marking contest, while midfielder Malik Gordon copped a knock late in the game and will be reassessed on Tuesday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.