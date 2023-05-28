Sustainability educator Ian McBurney is not worried about preaching to the converted, so when hundreds descended upon Bendigo on Saturday for a climate summit, it provoked a "spine-tingling" reaction.
Like-minded individuals gathered at Ulumbarra theatre to hear from the greenest minds in the region about how to protect our planet.
Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration Ian McBurney said it was inspiring to think of all the climate-based conversations sparked by the event with hundreds of locals and visitors in attendance to hear a series of talks and visit dozens of mini stalls run by eco-conscious businesses.
"The world only changes when the converted get up and do something together," he said.
"If you look at the anti-slavery movement, the anti-segregation movement, the civil rights movement, it was the converted that did all the hard work that enabled those movements to succeed.
"So yeah, we want the converted here and we want them going, 'right, let's get together'."
Sustainability educator Mr McBurney said people often ask what they can do as individuals.
"It's actually to be less of an individual, and to think more as a community," he said.
"It's important to do stuff but it's more important to do stuff that helps others make the transition too.
"You need the early adopters because you need them to create because the people at the back they do what normal is.
"So we've got to make normal different to what it is."
Mr McBurney said two key conversations for the summit would be around transport and renewable energy strategies.
"We currently have 95 per cent of trips in Bendigo by car and if we're going to create a zero emissions transport system it needs to massively raise active travel and public transport," he said.
"We need to make sure people have a choice on transport and then they need support fixing their homes, because rich people who electrify their house and put solar panels up are going to be $3000 better off than those who haven't done that by 2030," he said.
"So we've been working with a bunch of social welfare organisations across Bendigo to see if we could create a project to support refugees and renters and we've also got Women's Health Loddon Mallee on board.
"Domestic violence following heat waves is horrible, and (after) floods, the stats are horrible so we're trying to work with them to sae what sort of projects we can put together to support all of the community."
The summit was also one of the last times for people to offer their feedback on the zero emissions roadmap for the region which forms the culmination of a year of workshops and conversations about all different aspects of climate change.
Among a fantastic line-up, the youth voices were a highlight with fantastic talks from school students from St Francis of the Fields and Epsom Primary School about the work being done with youngsters leading the way in recycling and gardening programs.
Bendigo South East College students presented some engaging skits about the climate debate alongside climate-themed music from Mia Mazzarella, while youth leaders like Ildi Clemens and the team from the Loddon Mallee Youth Climate Network called for more action from leaders.
Going forward the plan is to get the roadmap finalised, released and adopted before a year of implementation.
Mr McBurney said the Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration would be launching a business program to support businesses and a household education program.
"We're developing a regional roadmap with a Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance with 14 other councils and after that we've to create a model that goes all the way to the big part that happens at 2030 when we get to zero emissions," he said.
"We've done so much damage, but there's also so much work happening at the moment.
"What's at stake is civilization so we have to do all we can."
For more information, visit bendigo.vic.gov.au/Services/Climate-Change-and-Environment/Climate-collaboration and letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au/biodiversity-strategy
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
