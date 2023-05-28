Bulls squash Redbacks to regain footing in 2023 NCFL season

Reigning premiers, Birchip-Watchem returned to the NCFL winners list on Saturday thanks to its 17.9 (111) to 10.10 (70) victory away to Wedderburn.
Heading into the contest 2-3, there was no doubt it was a crucial clash for the Bulls, but coach Trevor Ryan didn't try to overplay the occasion.
"I didn't emphasise it being a must-win game," Ryan said.
"The players are old enough to know it is, so I wasn't putting any more pressure on their mindset by making it a focus.
"Still, it was a vital win considering how disappointing it was to be 2-3 when you've lost a couple of those games by only a kick."
Ryan took his boys back to basics focusing on the fundamentals of their game they went away from in the round five loss to Donald.
"We wanted to laser in on improving our fundamental areas from that Donald game, especially around the footy regarding stoppage and defensive setups," he said.
"We had two young rucks playing today in Will Marks and Jonty Randall, and to them and the midfields' credit, we won the contested footy count.
"Our back six also had a much improved day.
"Their communication and understanding between each other were huge in making our defensive setups more solid."
After a close first term, the Bulls blasted away from the Redbacks after the interval nailing eight goals in a blistering second stanza.
"We got on top around the contested footy and had a great quarter with our handball receives," Ryan said.
"This gave us plenty of cleaner entries inside forward 50, and when your forwards are clunking seven out of 10 marks, you're doing pretty well."
With gun key forward Ben Edwards out for the next few weeks due to holidays, Nathan Gordon was the man to profit from the Bulls' midfield dominance.
Gordon kicked six from deep in the forward line to show the Bulls' firepower is still immense even without their main man.
"We changed our forward setup a bit by isolating Nathan (Gordon) so he could have the room to lead up, which worked really well," Ryan said.
"We all know he's a good player, but like most forwards, he relies on clean entries, which he had on Saturday."
Lochlan Sirett returned from his hip injury to play his first game since round one and kicked two goals playing as a forward.
In the battle of second versus third, Nullawil triumphed over Wycheproof-Narraport by 57 points to regain second spot on the NCFL ladder.
Elsewhere Sea Lake Nandaly and Donald weren't troubled by bottom two sides, Charlton and St Arnaud.
